An Australian man was convicted of his wife’s cold case murder on Tuesday after a true crime podcast brought the case to widespread attention in 2018.

A judge found that Christopher Dawson, a 74-year-old former high school teacher, killed his then-wife Lynette Dawson in 1982.

At the time of his wife’s murder, Dawson was involved in an extramarital affair with a 16-year-old babysitter for their two daughters, then ages 2 and 4, according to a 2003 court filing. She was a former student – and just days after Lynette Dawson went missing, the teenager moved in with Christopher Dawson. They married after she turned 18 and separated four years later.

Hedley Thomas, an investigative reporter for an Australian newspaper, reported on the case on his podcast, “The Teacher’s Pet.”

Chris Dawson and the team arrive at the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney, Australia on August 30, 2022. Dawson, a former Newtown Jets rugby league player, is accused of murdering his wife Lynette and disposing of her body in January 1982. Inset: Lynette Dawson

Australian court records show that Dawson, a former professional rugby player turned high school teacher, requested a trial by judge, waiving the right to a jury, citing the podcast’s large audience.

Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon – early morning local time.

The sentence was “40 years imprisonment”. wrote in an essay Publish after results.

Hedley Thomas speaks to the media at the NSW Supreme Court on August 30, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

“It was a disappointingly one-sided spectator affair,” he wrote of the proceedings. “Nearly everyone there wanted Dawson in handcuffs before lunch.”

The podcast attracted an estimated global audience of 60 million and brought new scrutiny to the case. Australian police arrested Dawson at his Queensland home in December 2018.

According to the New South Wales Police, Dawson reported his wife missing on February 18, 1982. But her last known contact came a month ago, when she spoke to her mother on January 8. They planned for lunch the next day. She did not appear.

Her body has not been found.

Chris Dawson arrives at the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

“The totality of the circumstantial evidence satisfies me that Lynette Dawson is dead, that she died on January 8, 1982, and that she did not voluntarily leave her home,” Judge Ian Harrison told the court, according to the Associated Press.

He said Dawson had lied about receiving phone calls from his wife after her disappearance and that the argument that she might have run out of her family was “ridiculous”.

Dawson faces up to life in prison.

Fox News’ Kathryn Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

