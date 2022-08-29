New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Taylor Swift She surprised fans on Sunday evening by announcing that she will be releasing a new album titled “Midnights” in October.

But fans realized the release date after a long time. October 21Also Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday.

Two stars participated in it A very open feud Back in 2016, Taylor Kardashian gave then-husband Kanye West permission to use the lyric “Me and Taylor might still have sex” in her song, when the reality star took to her Snapchat and leaked a private phone call. .

Swift subsequently defended herself, brazenly stating that what Kardashian and West did was “character assassination” and that she was “painted as a liar” because the clip suggested she endorsed the obvious lyrics.

Taylor Swift took home the VMAS video of the Year Award, announcing a surprise album

“Where’s the video of Kanye calling me ‘that b—-‘ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened,” Swift responded. “I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me he liked the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.”

Not only did Taylor’s new, highly anticipated album arrive on Kardashian’s birthday, but Swift also announced it exactly 13 years after the now-infamous incident at the 2009 VMAs. West interrupted Swift on stage during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

Thirteen the Music giantFavorite number of “Midnights, the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, is out October 21st. Meet me at midnight,” Swift wrote on Twitter, along with album artwork for the 13-track disc.

One fan summed it up on Twitter, saying, “So to recap: @taylorswift13Kanye was born on the 13th, 13 years after the incident @vmas, she accepted a VMA for a 10-minute version of the song and announced her 10th studio album in the 10th month of the year. It will have 13 tracks – naturally.”

Swift made her surprise announcement at Sunday’s VMAs, where she also won the video of the year award, the evening’s most-acclaimed award. She told the audience, “For the first time in VMA history, women are among the four directors nominated in the Video of the Year category. I’m very proud of what we’ve done.”

“Midnights” is Swift’s 10th studio album.