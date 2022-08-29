NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!
Taylor Swift She took home the VMAs video of the year award and announced the surprise album will be released in October as she accepted her Moonman on stage Sunday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
The 32-year-old singer revealed that she made MTV history with the first four nominees in the female category at the awards show, which began celebrating artists in 1984.
