Taylor Swift A Memphis, Tennessee poet is facing a $1 million copyright infringement lawsuit after filing documents Tuesday that the singer-songwriter copied elements of her book to create her 2019 album “Lover.”

Teresa LaDart’s lawsuit claims that Swift used “creative elements that copied expressive design arrangements” for her. Seventh studio album From La Dart’s book published on January 12, 2010 with the same title as “Lover”.

According to court documents, Law Dart’s book was also registered with the US Copyright Office in February.

On August 23, 2019, Swift released the album with co-tome.

The statute of limitations on copyright infringement cases is three years after the release of the work. Tuesday is the last day for La Dart to file a lawsuit 11 times Grammy Award winner

LaDart claims in her lawsuit — obtained by Action News 5 in Memphis — that Swift and the Taylor Swift ProductionsInc. (TSP) The book is “a combination of written and illustrated parts with a book that has substantially the same format as the commemoration of years past.”

The suit also states that “substantially similar cover format, the author is photographed in a downward pose, and a color scheme (pastel pinks and blues) with substantially the same introductory page formats as the title ‘Lover’, as well as an earlier photograph of the author in a nature setting and turned to the right.” .”

The documents state that the defendants “did not seek or obtain from TLD (Teresa Law Dart) a license to her creative design element rights or give any credit to TLD with respect to TLD’s work and the infringing Swift and TSP ‘Lover. Book Release.”

Swift’s album has “sold at least 2.9 million copies in the United States since its release date (with 4 million copies sold internationally),” the suit claims.

La Dart said she suffered “ongoing” losses and “will not abate in the future”.

The lawsuit asks Swift to pay all costs of attorney fees and is requesting a trial by jury.

“Lover” is Swift’s seventh studio album and her first recorded effort with Republic Records after ending her 12-year deal with Big Machine Records. Scooter Brown Fall on her master recordings.

This album is her sixth consecutive number one album Billboard 200 Charts and hit singles include “Me!,” “You Need to Come Down,” “The Man” and “Lover.”