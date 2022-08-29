Taylor Swift Receives Grand Prize and Announces New Album at MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday before she closed the show with an unexpectedly high-profile announcement: her new album.

“I thought it would be fun to let you know that my new album comes out on October 21st,” Swift said after she won Video of the Year for her project. Everything’s Too Good: Short Film (10-minute version), which claimed the best long video and direction. “I’ll tell you more at midnight.”

Swift revealed on social media that her upcoming 10th studio album will be titled midnight, which she says will include “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” Her upcoming album is coming out after she released folklore as well as forever. Both projects came out two years ago with a difference of five months. folklore won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift receives the award for Best Long Video at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

“We put all our hearts into it”

The pop star’s reveal came at the end of her acceptance speech, where she praised other women in the category, which included Dodge Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.

“I know every second of this moment that we couldn’t have made this short film if it wasn’t for you, the fans,” Swift said. “I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it wasn’t for you. You inspired me to do it.”

Swift previously opened up about making her first short film, thanking several actors including Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien for starring in the project.

“We put all our hearts into this,” Swift said.

Jack Harlow, Fergie at an outdoor show

Rapper Jack Harlow left his mark throughout the show. He kicked off the ceremony with a mock-airplane coming down the aisle, performing his hit song. First gradewhich used Fergie’s samples glamorous.

The rapper took the stage alongside Fergie, who wore a sparkly silver dress with “First Class” written in red as she sang her 2006 jam.

Rapper Jack Harlow poses backstage with his awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

“Thank you Fergie for coming with me tonight and cleaning up this song,” Harlow said after First grade received an award for Song of the Summer later in the show.

“The beauty of this song is that people don’t realize it’s hip-hop because of the samples. Having Fergie in the mix this way means the world to me. It’s really a vicious circle. glamorous was one of the most important songs of my childhood.”

During the show, actor Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as Moonman on MTV nearly three months after his ex-wife Amber Heard’s defamation conviction was handed down. The 59-year-old actor appeared to be floating from the ceiling in the iconic astronaut suit, with his face digitally inserted into the helmet.

“And you know what? I needed a job,” Depp told an audience at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Lizzo accepting the Video For Good award for About Damn Time at the VMAs with Bebe Rexha watching. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Lizzo made Taylor Swift dance from her seat while she performed her new single. 2 Be loved (Am I ready). Lizzo received the Video For Good award for About damn time.

Harlow’s name was called to return to the stage to receive the show’s first award for his guest appearance on Lil Nas X’s song. industrial child, which won for Best Collaboration, Art Direction and Visual Effects. Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar attended the ceremony, each becoming the lead nominee with seven nominees.

“This is for champions,” Lil Nas X said before Harlow thanked him for collaborating on the chart-topping single.

Harlow, in addition to performing and receiving awards, joined LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as hosts of the show.

Nicki Minaj Receives Video Vanguard Award

Minaj performed a medley of the biggest hits of her career. Roman’s revenge, Chun-Li, Moment 4 Life, Biz is trapped, Anaconda as well as Super Bass. After the performance, the rapper accepted the Video Vanguard award, which MTV says she presented for her artistry, incredible hip-hop and global superstar status. The award is named after Michael Jackson.

During her acceptance speech, Minaj paid tribute to other musical icons such as Jackson, Whitney Houston and Lil Wayne. She talked about the importance of mental health.

“I wish people would take their mental health seriously, even if you think they have the perfect life,” said Minaj, who later won the Best Hip Hop award for her song. Do we have a problem? featuring Lil Baby.

Rapper Nicki Minaj receives the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Harry Styles is Album of the Year Harry’s house. He was unable to attend the awards ceremony due to his show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bad Bunny performed his hit Titi I’m interested from Yankee Stadium after he won Entertainer of the Year.

“I said it and from the very beginning I always believed that I could become great,” he said. “That I can become one of the biggest stars in the world without changing my culture, my language, my jargon. I am Benito Antonio Martinez from Puerto Rico for the whole world, thank you!”

Eminem And Snoop Dogg Present The Metaverse At The VMAs During The Duo’s Performance From D 2 LBCwhich was featured on Eminem’s greatest hits album. Curtain 2.

Red Hot Chili Peppers dedicate victory to Taylor Hawkins

Singer Anthony Kiedis speaks as the Red Hot Chili Peppers accept the Best Rock Video award for Black Summer. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers took to the stage as Global Icon Award winners after comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong (Cheech & Chong) introduced them as their “favorite band of all time”.

Band members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante performed several songs, including their classic I can not stop from their 2002 album By the way and their recent hit black summerwhich won Best Rock Video.

Flea gave a speech about his love for people along with cockroaches, trees and dirt. Smith, the band’s drummer, dedicated the award to Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died earlier this year.

“I dedicate this to Taylor and his family,” he said. “I love them and miss him every day.”

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, is the only artist to be nominated for each of the five VMA decades. She received her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album. Madam H.