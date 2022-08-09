New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Taylor Swift and her legal team hit back Copyright claim In it the singer-songwriter was accused of stealing the lyrics for her hit song “Shake It Off”.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote 3LW’s 2000 song “Playas Gone’ Play,” are accusing the superstar of using their words. Monday’s court filing insists Swift wrote 2014’s “Shake It Off” herself, but her attorney accuses Hall and Butler of trying to cash in on the song’s astronomical success.

“The lyrics to Shake It Off were written entirely by me,” Swift said in a statement, The Guardian reported. “Until learning of the plaintiff’s lawsuit in 2017, I had never heard the song Playas Gone Play and had never heard of the song or the group 3LW.”

Swift claims she was only 11 when “Playas Gone’ Play” was released and wasn’t allowed to watch MTV’s “Total Request Live” music video countdown show until she was “about 13.” Backing this up, Swift’s mother Andrea Swift filed a statement in which she said she kept it. Close surveillance of the media Her daughter was exposed at home.

Swift’s attorney filed suit in the motion Filed in federal court Hall and Butler are just trying to cash in on the success of Swift’s song.

“Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for litigants hoping for a windfall based on vague claims that their own song was copied to meet a hit song. But even against that background, the plaintiffs’ claim is particularly unfounded,” the motion said.

Swift said, “I wrote this song using my life experiences and, in particular, the incessant public scrutiny, ‘clickbait’ reporting, public manipulation and other forms of negative personal criticism of my personal life. And focus on my music.”

The Country and pop superstar She says “commonly used phrases and overheard comments” include “players gonna play” and “haters gonna hate.” Those two phrases rhyme with each other in the choruses of both songs. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2017, but a judge dismissed it after Swift argued that the phrases in question weren’t original enough to warrant copyright protection.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals revived the suit, and a subsequent motion to dismiss failed when the court ruled that Hall and Butler had “sufficiently alleged an adequately protected selection and arrangement or sequence of creative expression.”