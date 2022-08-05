Taylor Lautner gets real on fame, love and the ‘Twilight’ years

(CNN) Then Taylor Lautner Started acting In the “Twilight” movies, he was only 16 years old. To maintain the weight after long days of filming and working out, he needed to consume 5,000 calories a day and fueled up on Carl’s Jr. fatty foods and milkshakes.

He smiled at the thought now.

Lautner is 30 years old, engaged, has a dog and lives a quiet life outside of Los Angeles. He tells CNN that he likes to go into town for meetings here and there, but he’s happy to see himself as a regular guy — with enough Hollywood pull to put him to good use.

“I like a little space,” he tells CNN. “I like to come into town and do my work when I want and leave when I want and have some peace and quiet.”

Lautner began his acting career at the age of 8, working in commercials, doing voiceovers, and eventually playing Shark Boy in “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lovegirl” when he was 12.

In 2008, he starred in the first “Twilight” movie and his life changed dramatically, as the franchise’s overzealous fans turned him into a teenager. symbol. He says that he supported him to depend on his parents.

“In Twilight, I was the youngest — I was 16 — and so my parents were a big part of (supporting me) and when I was shooting movies, even when I was at home, I had to take it out. Garbage. I There were still lawns to mow,” he says. His parents, he would jokingly tell him, “We don’t care if you’re on the big screen. You still have to do your work.”

While he says he’s grateful for his role as shapeshifter Jacob Black in the film series — and the paycheck that came with it — he decided to take a step back from Hollywood after starring in all five “Twilight” movies.

“My parents definitely just put it into perspective. I think it was uncharted territory even for them as a parent with a 16-year-old going through this,” he says. “It’s been a learning curve for all of us as a family. And that’s why I think the retreat is a good refresher and to make sure you’re doing things for the right reasons.”

“I feel like I’m on ‘The Bachelor’ — doing things for the ‘right reasons,'” he laughs, a famous line often quoted on the reality dating show, one of his guilty pleasures.

He was looking for To do something meaningful, and that’s when he found love in his now-fiancee, a nurse who worked brutal hours helping patients during the pandemic.

Lautner’s sister introduced the two when she brought her along to a game night at Lautner’s house.

“We’ve been together for four and a half years,” he says. “It’s amazing. It makes me a better person.”

The two live together with their two rescue dogs — Lily, who was their fiance’s dog before they got together, and Remy, their other dog — and Lautner has devoted herself to animal rescue. This year they teamed up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to promote the Clear the Shelters campaign, which encourages people to adopt from local shelters.

“She already had Lily when we met, and Lily quickly became my best friend,” says Lautner. “The next thing I know, she sends me a picture of Remy and (tells me) how Remy and her seven siblings and mother were abandoned on a farm. Remy has been a life-changing dog for us over the past year.”

As for Hollywood, he says he is reading scripts and preparing some things, but he is not putting pressure on himself to work for it.

“I’m reading stuff and what I want to do at this point is if I want to do something, I want it to do something for me,” he says. “That means it’s a story I’m passionate about or it’s working with someone I really want to work with.”