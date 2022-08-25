Taxpayers making less than $400,000 expected to receive ‘small fraction’ of new IRS revenue

WASHINGTON — High-income taxpayers will be most affected by a new bump in funding for the IRS, with only a “small fraction” of the new revenue expected to be collected from those making less than $400,000. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

That assessment could be used by both Democrats and Republicans to bolster their claims about the $79 billion in additional IRS funding included in a major domestic policy bill that President Joe Biden signed into law this month.

Biden promised not to raise taxes on families or small businesses that make less than $400,000 a year.

The bill does not raise taxes directly on those earning it, as it does on large corporations. But it includes new funding for the IRS, which has been hit by years of budget cuts that have crippled its enforcement capabilities.

Republicans are warning that a beefed-up IRS would unleash its full audit power on hard work, Middle class Americans.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed that additional IRS resources "will not be used to increase the share of small businesses or households audited below the $400,000 threshold relative to historical levels."

The IRS is still projected to collect some new revenue from households that they would not have if audit rates had continued to decline without additional funding. But the CBO said the amount would be a small fraction of the roughly $180 billion in projected increased revenue the government would collect from 2022 to 2031.

IRS funding in the Inflation Reduction Act would, by 2031, increase the IRS budget by nearly 10% over its size in 2010, its most recent peak.

About 58% of the additional $79 billion going to the IRS is targeted for enforcement: Some of the hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes the IRS estimates are owed but not paid. The rest of the funds will be spent on taxpayer services, operations support and modernizing technology and other systems.

Republicans tried unsuccessfully to bar the IRS from using any new funds to audit taxpayers with incomes below $400,000. That would be more restrictive than Yellen’s directive that the IRS not increase audits for that group beyond historical levels.

The GOP amendment, which was rejected, would have resulted in the IRS collecting $4 billion less than CBO estimated for the version signed into law. If the amendment had been included, the IRS would have had to shift to less productive enforcement activities and incur more administrative costs, according to CBO. Also, some taxpayers may have underreported their income to fall below the $400,000 income threshold to reduce their chances of being audited.

CBO summarized the effects on taxpayers earning less than $400,000 this way:

Audit rates will not continue to decline so audit activity will be higher than it would have been without the budget boost.

Other implementation methods such as document matching, A tool to prevent under-reporting of income, will increase.

Voluntary compliance of taxpayers will increase.

Increased funding for taxpayer services may lead to more accurate tax filing.

“And I stand by my campaign commitment: No one — let me emphasize — who earns less than $400,000 a year will pay one penny more in federal taxes,” Biden said this month when he signed the inflation-reducing legislation into law. .

“Families where every penny counts, who are being crushed by inflation and high fuel prices just to get to the store — they will be the victims of this new audit,” Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House tax-writing committee, said on Fox News.

“CBO projects that some of the increased revenue would be collected from taxpayers with incomes below $400,000; The amount would be a small fraction of the total increase,” nonpartisan office Brady and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said in a letter.

Few federal agencies are as publicly despised as the IRS. Republicans are trying to score political points by raising fears of an overly aggressive tax collection system. They are also accusing Biden of breaking his promise not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000.

Even though tax rates remain the same for that group, some will pay more than they would have without additional IRS funding to replace years of budget cuts. But it is a small fraction of the amount estimated to come in to bridge the gap between what is owed and what the government collects.

