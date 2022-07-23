New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Taurean Black, Emmy-nominated actor and hit 80s show “Hill Street Blues,” died. He was 82.

Black died after a brief battle with an undisclosed illness, his family said Thursday.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Black began studying acting in New York, where his training helped him land small roles on several popular television shows, including “Sanford and Son,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Good Times,” “Taxi,” and “What’s Going On!!”

While Black had success as a guest star, his biggest television role came when he played Detective Neil Washington on “Hill Street Blues.” Washington was a football player who suffered a career-ending injury before deciding to join the police force.

Black starred as the streetwise detective for seven seasons from 1981-1987, the show’s entire run. He was so successful in the role that he earned Emmy He was nominated in 1981, but lost the award to one of his co-stars in his category.

Two years after “Hill Street Blues” ended, Black landed a role on another successful television show. He starred as Henry Marshall on NBC’s soap opera “Generations” for 102 episodes from 1989-1991.

The show focused on the integration of a black family and a white family Vivica A. Fox and Kelly Rutherford. During this time, Black also became involved with the Atlanta Black Theater Company and the Black Theater Festival in North Carolina and began appearing in stage shows.

Aside from his career accomplishments, Black is most proud of his children. A big proponent of adoption, the actor had two biological sons and later adopted 11 children, later becoming a representative for the Los Angeles County Adoption Service. He also asked President George HW Bush 1989 as National Representative for Adoption.

Black has 12 children, 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.