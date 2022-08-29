New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman will take time off to recover from an infection he got from a tattoo.

Fans discovered Chapman’s need to recover from a tweet sent by the Yankees on Saturday, August 27.

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 8/24) with an infected wound from a recent tattoo,” the MLB team wrote.

According to a detailed report from FOX Sports, multiple sources have confirmed that Chapman, 34, is irritated by a recent tattoo on his leg.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently spoke about the infection before his team played the Oakland Athletics, according to Fox Sports.

Boone revealed that Chapman got the tattoo earlier in the week, but his infection ultimately forced him to go to a hotel on Friday and Saturday, FOX Sports reported.

“He’s got a really bad infection,” Boone said before the game. “Hopefully he’ll be better in a few days.”

Boone continued, “My focus is on trying to get him right.”

How common are tattoo-related infections?

According to an article review published in the National Library of Medicine in February 2022, tattoo-related bacterial infections occur in between 1% and 5% of people.

The review, titled “Viral infections restricted to tattoos,” comes directly from Medicina (Kaunas), a peer-reviewed scientific journal from the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences.

“Infections after tattooing can be caused by endogenous microbes, that is, microbes that are part of the normal flora, as a result of an altered skin barrier or exogenous microbes that enter the skin through inoculation during tattooing,” the researchers wrote in their review.

While acknowledging that “epidemiological and clinical data on infections associated with tattoos are scarce,” the review noted that tattoos are associated with clinical problems such as immune reactions, inflammatory disorders, infections, and skin cancer.

Most tattoo-related infections are caused by bacteria, the researchers wrote, and only a few have caused localized viral infections, including molluscum contagiosum virus (MCV), human papillomavirus (HPV) and herpes simplex virus (HSV), according to documented records.

“In most cases, the lesions were strictly limited to the area of ​​the tattoo,” the researchers wrote in their review.

How to keep yourself safe?

Although tattoo-related infection statistics indicate that many people get and continue to get tattoos without problem, there is still a risk of it happening.

The Cleveland Clinic – a non-profit American academic medical center – states that tattoo infections can occur anytime a person receives a tattoo, as the process involves thousands of tiny ink deposits under the skin through the needle.

“Even if you go to an experienced tattoo artist and the shop looks clean and sterile, it can still happen,” states the medical center’s Tattoo Infection Resource webpage.

The Cleveland Clinic continued, “There is also a risk of infection with at-home tattoo kits and ceremonial tattoos that are part of cultural ceremonies.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, infections can occur when tattoo ink is contaminated or contains ingredients that can cause allergic reactions.

Another common culprit is tools and conditions that are not properly sterilized or sterilized.

“You should also ask your tattoo artist about the ink and sterilization methods they use,” writes the Cleveland Clinic. “They should always wear gloves and use clean wipes to clean your skin before, during and after your tattoo.”

The medical center also advises tattoo recipients to follow tattoo aftercare instructions provided by the tattoo artist.

Mild: Swelling including rash, papules and/or nodules Acute: abscesses

Tattoo-related nontuberculous mycobacterial skin infections are difficult to treat and require four to six months of treatment with prescription medications, according to the CDC.

In some cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) writes, surgery is needed to remove the infected tissue.

The CDC recommends that people obtain services from tattoo parlors that are registered or approved by their local jurisdiction on precautions that people should take before getting a tattoo, ensuring that the tattoo artist follows hygiene protocol, requesting that the tattoo artist use only ink made specifically for tattoos. After getting a tattoo, skin problems should be reported to a medical professional immediately.

The CDC says tattoo customers should note that their tattoo artist uses only tattoo-grade products, does not dilute the ink before tattooing due to cross-contamination risks, and only uses sterile water for ink dilution or tools. Cleansing is essential and using aseptic technique when tattooing.

The CDC advises people to proceed by notifying their tattoo artist and the Food and Drug Administration’s MedWatch program if a tattoo customer suspects they may have been infected.