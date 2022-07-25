New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

HEATHER RAY EL MOUSA NEE YOUNG and Tarek El Moussa reveal the gender of their first child together Instagram on the weekend.

The couple announced their first child was a boy, posting a video of the moment the two found out the news.

In the video, Young and El Moussa line up with their family members holding confetti cannons, which they detonate together after a count from three. El Moussa realized that she was going to have a son and said, “It’s a boy!”

While this is the couple’s first child, El Moussa has two children with his first wife, Christina Hawk Hall. The exes share 11-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden, and according to Young, they’re excited to be getting a little brother.

Tarek El Moussa Says He’s a ‘Different’ Man About Second Marriage to Heather Rae Young

the “Selling the sunset” and the “Flip or Flop” stars confirmed their relationship in August 2019 after rumors of their engagement surfaced a month earlier. Two years later, the couple celebrated their romance and tied the knot in October 2021.

In 2022, Young opened up about her fertility struggles and the moment she realized she was struggling to conceive when the time came. She recalls finding out about her low egg count was devastating, especially since she was still in her 20s and thought she still had time to think about children.

In an interview with E! News, she revealed that when she froze her eggs in 2019, she decided not to use them, but things changed when she fell in love. El Moussa And he saw what a wonderful father he was. She also falls in love with his children and becomes a stepmother.

“Seeing Tarek with his kids really made me want to have a baby with him — because he’s such an amazing father to them,” she told the outlet. “And, you know, I love watching them grow up in front of my eyes… I started thinking, ‘Man, if I love them so much, how can I not have a child of my own?'”

Although they thought they would have to go the IVF route to conceive, the two were able to conceive naturally and announced their pregnancy Instagram On July 13.

In a separate post, Young expressed how excited she is to have a child of her own and gushed over her stepchildren.

“The funnest part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray are. They try to guess the gender and have so much fun with names,” Young wrote on Instagram. “And it was so beautiful, every day that we had kids Bray would come up to me and say, ‘How big are you? the baby today?’ And he would put his ear to my belly and say, ‘I hear the baby.'”

Young is due in early 2023.