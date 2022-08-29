Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady is No. 1 on ‘Top 100 Players in 2022’ Countdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the best player in the NFL on Sunday night, as voted by his teammates in NFL Network’s annual countdown to the league. Top 100 players.
It’s the fourth time Brady has been named the NFL’s top player in a vote by his peers. Brady, who turns 45 on Aug. 3, is entering his 23rd NFL season — his third with the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rounded out the top five.
Brady — a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP — also earned No. 1 honors in the “Top 100” in 2011 — the first year of the NFL Network countdown show — and in 2017 and 2018. Last season, Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) as the Buccaneers finished 13-4.
Brady’s season ended in the divisional playoffs against the eventual Super Bowl-champion Rams, who placed three players in the top 10 on the countdown.
More:After missing out last year, which NFL teams will crash the 2022 playoff party?
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy:Breakout Candidates for 2022
NFL Newspaper:Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox
Brady initially announced his retirement after the 2021 season, but changed his mind a month and a half later.
“Over the past two months I’ve realized my position is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote in a March 13 social media post. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”
Patrick Mahomes was the No. 1-rated player last year, but is No. 8 on this year’s countdown. Lamar Jackson earned the top honor in 2020, but moved up to No. 36 in 2022 after finishing No. 24 in 2021.
Complete list of ‘2022 Top 100 Players’
1. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
3. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
6. TJ Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams
10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
12. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
13. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
14. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers
15. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
16. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
17. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
18. Shaquille Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts
19. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
20. JC Jackson, CB, Los Angeles Chargers
21. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
22. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
23. Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys
24. Ja’Mar Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
25. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers
26. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
27. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
28. Quenton Nelson, OL, Indianapolis Colts
29. Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams
30. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
31. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
32. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
33. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
34. Kevin Byrd, S, Tennessee Titans
35. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
36. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
37. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
38. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
39. Chris Jones, DL, Kansas City Chiefs
40. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
41. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42. Cameron Hayward, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers
43. Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers
44. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
45. Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills
46. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
47. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
48. Robert Quinn, LB, Chicago Bears
49. De’Vondre Campbell, LB, Green Bay Packers
50. Micah Hyde, S, Buffalo Bills
51. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
52. Matt Judan, OLB, New England Patriots
53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
55. Joel Bitonio, OG, Cleveland Browns
56. Xavion Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins
57. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
58. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
59. Max Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
60. Corey Linsley, C, Los Angeles Chargers
61. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos
62. Chandler Jones, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
63. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
64. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
66. DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts
67. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
68. Zach Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys
69. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints
70. Tyron Mathieu, S, New Orleans Saints
71. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles
72. Quandre Diggs, S, Seattle Seahawks
73. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
74. Demario Davis, OLB, New Orleans Saints
75. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76. Brian Barnes, DE, Carolina Panthers
77. Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
78. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
79. Rashaun Slater, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
80. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
81. Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos
82. Kenny Moore II, CB, Indianapolis Colts
83. Wyatt Teller, OG, Cleveland Browns
84. Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears
85. Mack Jones, New England Patriots
86. Shaquille Barrett, OLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87. Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns
88. Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Commanders
89. Marshawn Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints
90. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Los Angeles Rams
91. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
92. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys
93. Von Miller, OLB, Buffalo Bills
94. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens
95. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
96. Jimmy Ward, S, San Francisco 49ers
97. Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants
98. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
99. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
100. Kyle Juszczyk, FB, San Francisco 49ers
Previous No.1-ranked players in the NFL’s ‘Top 100’
2021: Patrick Mahomes
2020: Lamar Jackson
2019: Aaron Donald
2018: Tom Brady
2017: Tom Brady
2016: Cam Newton
2015: JJ Watt
2014: Peyton Manning
2013: Adrian Peterson
2012: Aaron Rodgers
2011: Tom Brady