Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Carl Nassib, the first active player to come out as openly gay, according to a report

Carl Nassib is back in the NFL, and with the team where he had his most productive seasons.

The 29-year-old defensive end, who most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders and became the first active player in NFL history to come out as gay, has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN and multiple reports.

Nassib came out in an Instagram post on June 21 last year and also announced a $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project, which works to eliminate suicide cases in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say I’m gay,” Nassib said in a video recording. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, but it feels so good to finally get it off my chest. I truly have the best life, best family, friends and job a person could ask for.

“I’m a very private person, so I hope you know I’m not doing this for attention. I think representation and visibility are very important. In fact, someday, I hope there will be videos like this and a whole process that doesn’t require a process, but until then I want to be an accepting and kind culture.” I will do my best to improve.”

Nassib enters his seventh season in the league after being drafted first as a 2016 third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns. After two seasons there, the Browns cut him in September 2018, just days before the season started. Nassib was later claimed by Tampa Bay The next day And he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Buccaneers.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, Nassib posted a career-best 6.5 sacks and followed that up with 6 the following year, when Todd Bowles — the current head coach of the Buccaneers — took over as the team’s defensive coordinator.

That season, Bowles was more aggressive in moving Nassib around the defense, deploying him at defensive end and outside linebacker.

When he hit the open market in 2020, Nassib signed a three-year contract worth $20.5 million with the Raiders. In March of this year, the Raiders released Nassib after two seasons with the franchise.

Nassib totaled 164 tackles and 22 sacks in his career.