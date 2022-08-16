type here...
Sports Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Carl Nassib, the first active...
Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Carl Nassib, the first active player to come out as openly gay, according to a report

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Carl Nassib is back in the NFL, and with the team where he had his most productive seasons.

The 29-year-old defensive end, who most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders and became the first active player in NFL history to come out as gay, has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN and multiple reports.

Nassib came out in an Instagram post on June 21 last year and also announced a $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project, which works to eliminate suicide cases in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say I’m gay,” Nassib said in a video recording. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, but it feels so good to finally get it off my chest. I truly have the best life, best family, friends and job a person could ask for.

“I’m a very private person, so I hope you know I’m not doing this for attention. I think representation and visibility are very important. In fact, someday, I hope there will be videos like this and a whole process that doesn’t require a process, but until then I want to be an accepting and kind culture.” I will do my best to improve.”

More: Why Carl Nassib was the right person to be the first openly gay NFL player

A ‘perfect example’: Carl Nassib’s courageous act continues to influence and inspire the NFL

Who is Karl Nassib? Meet the NFL’s first openly gay active player

Nassib enters his seventh season in the league after being drafted first as a 2016 third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns. After two seasons there, the Browns cut him in September 2018, just days before the season started. Nassib was later claimed by Tampa Bay The next day And he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Buccaneers.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, Nassib posted a career-best 6.5 sacks and followed that up with 6 the following year, when Todd Bowles — the current head coach of the Buccaneers — took over as the team’s defensive coordinator.

That season, Bowles was more aggressive in moving Nassib around the defense, deploying him at defensive end and outside linebacker.

When he hit the open market in 2020, Nassib signed a three-year contract worth $20.5 million with the Raiders. In March of this year, the Raiders released Nassib after two seasons with the franchise.

Nassib totaled 164 tackles and 22 sacks in his career.



Previous articleA Texas teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman while she was visiting his son’s grave
Next articleDCCC chief Maloney: Democrats have a ‘choice problem’, need to sound less like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Illegal border crossings declined in July but remain high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants were stopped fewer times at the U.S. border with Mexico in July than in...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

In Ukraine, ravers clean up rubble (to the beat)

YAHIDNE, Ukraine — They're back in their pink, orange, and green sunglasses. High platform shoes, short black...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

On this day in history, August 16, American legends Aretha Franklin, Babe Ruth and Elvis Presley passed away.

off Video Austin Butler transforms into Elvis Presley for 'Elvis' Austin Butler's...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Dodge is finally selling the Challenger convertible

closer Video Dodge CEO: We're Going Electric 'Differently' Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

USMNT’s Clear 2022 World Cup Jerseys Leaked on Twitter; Weston McKennie disapproved

When the US men's national soccer team missed out on the World Cup in 2018, the shocking failure...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Trump Org. CFO expected to plead guilty in NY tax case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's longtime finance chief is expected to plead guilty as soon as Thursday...
Read more

Must read

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Illegal border crossings declined in July but remain high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants were stopped fewer times...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

In Ukraine, ravers clean up rubble (to the beat)

YAHIDNE, Ukraine — They're back in their pink,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News