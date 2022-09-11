Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, Time, Date, Betting Odds, How to Watch

For the second straight season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys will open the NFL regular season with a prime-time matchup.

A year ago in Tampa, the Bucs won on a last-second field goal by Ryan Succop, but this time the tables were turned with the game being played on the Cowboys’ home turf.

Both teams have serious playoff aspirations after winning division titles in 2021. And many of the stars from those teams remain: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is back for his final NFL season, playing for new head coach Todd Bowles.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott is back in Dallas for his seventh season as quarterback in a make-or-break campaign for coach Mike McCarthy.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does the Buccaneers start at the Cowboys?

Kickoff is on Sunday, September 11 at 8:20pm ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Buccaneers at Cowboys is on which TV channel?

The game will be screened nationally NBCMike Tirico (play-by-play), Chris Collinsworth (analysis) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the call.

How can I watch Buccaneers at Cowboys online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live NBCSports.com And Peacock Premium. Can also be streamed through the game FuboTV And NFL+.

What are the odds for the Buccaneers at the Cowboys?

The Buccaneers are a 2.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5 points. A simple sports book.

