Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce expressed concern over the Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies and the police crackdown on communities and local law enforcement on “Hannity.”

Tammy Bruce: It’s very interesting here. A lot of my work was on domestic violence. And that work depended on working with police departments, changing laws so that batterers could be arrested even if the victim didn’t want to press charges. It was about working with the justice system to make sure that bad guys, people who beat women, people who commit crimes are really held accountable. And it fostered really good relationships in the work I was doing. And universal agreement was reached. It was not a feminist issue. It was a humanitarian issue. And what we depended on was the justice system and Police Department And the sheriff’s department who understood this and was on our side because they are women and families. When we see these mass shootings, when we see what’s going on and women are in the grocery store, women are jogging, women are in the public square with their families, you know. And when there’s a local arena shooter, if you will, those women and those children are at risk. We see it at the border. Children are being used. So when they destroy the relationship between the community and the police. And what we’re seeing here is the result of what it tells the youth, especially, that not only are there no consequences, but people in this community don’t care about their own lives because even the bad guys know that the people who care about the police and the future depend on them. are

So if you denigrate the police, as all blue cities and blue states do, it feeds into a mindset that crime is okay. And actually, maybe that’s what people are saying Pay the police, probably because they want to hurt. And it needs to stop now because it’s a lie. And only conservatives, concerned Democrats, independents, concerned patriots and community members should step up and know that this is being lied to as partisan. We know it doesn’t work. It makes life worse because we have examples in these blue cities.

