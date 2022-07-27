Talking dog parenting with Chris Evans

(CNN) He is obsessed with the internet. His playful smile. His big, soulful eyes. The fact that he doesn’t have a bad angle in photos.

It’s also owned by actor Chris Evans, who makes the pair’s selfies ten times more “liked” on Instagram.

In a conversation with CNN, Evans talks about how Dodger inspired his new business venture, which will allow him to play an “active role in the creative direction of the business and brand,” and the humble joys of pet parenting. .

This interview has been shortened and lightly edited for clarity.

CNN: I was told Dodger was going to be here and I see him walking around.

Chris Evans: Ha ha He’s back there.

Not a one-zoom dog-while-keeping-it-on-your-lap dog.

No, it can take up the entire frame.

Chris Evans announced his partnership with dog food company Jinx on Wednesday.

I’m a dog mom myself, so I wanted to ask a little bit about your journey as a dog dad and what inspired you to get involved with such a company.

I mean, we’re always looking for different partnerships and ways to expand and have fun creatively beyond acting. I had actually been giving Dodger Jinx treats for a while, and he liked them, and then my business manager gave me this opportunity. When you sit with a company, you get to know people, it’s great to meet people who share a common interest and are actually doing something good in the world and actually helping. Then on top of that, it’s a great product. It’s an easy thing to fall back on. It just made perfect sense to me.

What has attracted me since getting our dog a year ago is the incredible responsibility I feel for her health and well-being, and the fact that her well-being directly affects my mood. Tell me about your own experience as a pet parent.

I mean, it’s one of the hardest things. My dog ​​before Dodger had a lot of problems. He was an American Bulldog, so allergies and eye problems abounded. And, you know, they can’t tell you how they feel, and that’s the hardest thing. So making sure you’re at least starting with a good nutritional foundation is a good first step. This is incredibly important.

Your love for the Dodgers is well known. What has that relationship taught you about yourself? I don’t have kids and, as far as I know, you don’t either. But what it means to care for another being teaches us a lot.

I mean he’s responsible, you know what I mean? It is that you are building your life around it (the fact) you should always be aware of. You’re going to be out for a while, or you have long meetings, you always have to take time to go for a walk, things like that. So, this is a challenge. It’s an uphill battle, but I’ve always enjoyed it. You know, it just blows my mind.

Do you take Dodger with you when you travel or film?

yes yes yes Dodger has been on the sets of many films and loves being on set. He is a real social butterfly and everyone on set loves him. He is good; He is a great mascot.

I need you to give me some tips because my dog ​​is not good around other dogs. She’s good with people, but other dogs? No way.

Do you ever go to the dog park?

No, because she will fight dogs 10 times her size. She weighs nine pounds but has a big attitude.

sure sure

Have you always been a big dog person?

I mean, I love all dogs — really, really. Big, small, anything in between. I never said I only wanted big dogs. I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m really short on Dodgers because they’re so easy to travel with. But, no, I think some small dogs have some great personalities.

What do you think is special about Dodger? People love your relationship so much. What is special about him to you compared to other pets you have?

There is something about him that feels like he is brand new, like a brand new soul. There’s something about it — it’s so fresh and vibrant and alive and loving and happy and clean. And, I mean, both metaphorically and physically. He is a very clean animal. But it’s just, I don’t know. There’s something so bright about him, you know? His eyes are open. His heart is open. He is just a really sweet animal.

isIsn’t it amazing? How about when you’re in a bad way and you suddenly see the world through their eyes? How much can your day change at any given time?

I mean, it’s an incredibly refreshing reset. I mean, Dodger, I would argue, is a relatively famous dog, and he has no idea and no clue and can never identify. What a beautiful way to go through the world. What a neat way to move through the world. I mean, I’ve seen friends who have kind of come into fame and change and, you know, you have to keep tabs on yourself to make sure your priorities are being checked, but Dodger never did. This is not dog makeup. I fear what a dog is. I am very humbled by what they give us. The fact that it cannot really be corrupted. You know what I mean? There’s no part of me that needs to worry about any of this going to Dodger’s head. What an amazing thing.