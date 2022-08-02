Taliban enter new era of isolation

Hours after a US drone killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in downtown Kabul, Taliban security forces rushed to blockade the site. A green tarpaulin was thrown over the destroyed windows. Roadblocks were set up and shops closed.

But there was no hiding the damage done to the nascent Taliban government, which was trying to keep the world’s most wanted terrorist from the eyes of the US government.

The strike early Sunday morning and the public revelation that the Taliban had harbored a key plotter in the September 11, 2001 attacks in the center of the Afghan capital was a watershed for the group’s new government. And it underscored the reality of their rule: the Taliban have not undergone fundamental reforms since their first regime in the 1990s, when their hardline policies and relationship with al-Qaeda turned the country into a rogue state.