Taliban enter new era of isolation

Hours after a US drone killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in downtown Kabul, Taliban security forces rushed to blockade the site. A green tarpaulin was thrown over the destroyed windows. Roadblocks were set up and shops closed.
But there was no hiding the damage done to the nascent Taliban government, which was trying to keep the world’s most wanted terrorist from the eyes of the US government.
The strike early Sunday morning and the public revelation that the Taliban had harbored a key plotter in the September 11, 2001 attacks in the center of the Afghan capital was a watershed for the group’s new government. And it underscored the reality of their rule: the Taliban have not undergone fundamental reforms since their first regime in the 1990s, when their hardline policies and relationship with al-Qaeda turned the country into a rogue state.
Retaliation against al-Qaeda and its Taliban allies who harbored the terrorist group forced the United States to invade Afghanistan in 2001, beginning a two-decade war that devastated the country. Now the Taliban appear to be on the same path again, stoking criticism of their government that their government should never be internationally recognized and raising questions about whether a new era of US airstrikes in Afghanistan has begun.
BUT statement The Taliban condemned the US airstrike without specifically mentioning al-Zawahiri or al-Qaeda. “This is an act against the interests of Afghanistan and the entire region,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government. “Repetition of such actions will damage existing opportunities.”
The strike comes at an already tense moment for the Taliban. Since seizing power, the group has vowed to be moderate as it seeks international recognition and help from Western diplomats abroad, even while remaining true to its hardline ideological beliefs at home.
In recent months, the government has been pursuing increasingly harsh policies, including restricting women’s travel and work rights. And he broke his earlier promise to allow girls to attend high school, which is an absolute echo of the first rule.
These measures increasingly turned the international community against the government and cost the country millions of dollars in foreign aid, exacerbating its severe economic crisis. Now an airstrike on an al-Qaeda leader in the heart of Kabul has opened a new chapter for the Taliban government, seemingly deepening its international isolation.
The strike highlights what many analysts and experts have been warning about for months: the Taliban have allowed terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda and the Pakistani Taliban, to exist freely on Afghan soil since the takeover, despite an agreement with the United States. in which the group pledged that the territory of Afghanistan would not become a safe haven for terrorist plots.
“No one is particularly surprised that the Taliban are flirting with al-Qaeda, and no one is too surprised that the US shot him down with a drone,” said Graham Smith, senior consultant for the International Crisis Group who specializes in Afghanistan.
“Right now, the risk is that over the horizon strikes could be a viable option to deal with the very sophisticated threats coming from Afghanistan,” he added. “There is a rich history of airstrikes that did not have the expected consequences in Afghanistan.”