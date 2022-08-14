type here...
'Tales of the Walking Dead' does little more than pass the time

By printveela editor

(CNN)The latest expansion of “The Walking Dead” “universe,” if you can really call it that, “Tales of the Walking Dead” has a chance to explore and play with this world-gone-crazy scenario, but mostly squanders it. Telling a self-contained story every hour, think of it as a zombie-fied bonus quest that doesn’t cost much more than time.

Four episodes from this six-part anthology have been previewed and showcase a variety of tones and, thanks to the inside-out essentials, the ability to attract interesting performers. The writing, however, feels particularly weak, trying to tell small-scale stories about society falling apart and usually focusing on a pair of characters thrown together in certain ways.
One episode ties directly into Mother Ship, starring Samantha Morton — who played the villainous Alpha, whose reign of terror as leader of the Whisperers dragged on too long — to what extent her story is a prequel.
    Subsequently, these stories offer a mixed bag, both qualitatively and stylistically. Parker Posey and Jillian Bell star in an hour that traps a self-absorbed business owner and her employee in a strange time loop — easily the weakest, as if it’s parachuted in. Second The universe is as if someone said zombie stories aren’t overdone enough, let’s redress the more overused sci-fi time-bending conceits.
      In slightly better, if somewhat predictable installments Anthony Edwards portrayed a scientist researching zombies as some fascinating new species; And Olivia Munn And Terry Crews, the latter playing a doomsday prepper whose fear of the apocalypse has passed, without eating the element of loneliness that goes.
      Olivia Munn and Terry Crews in ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’.

      The AMC series spawned a long-running spinoff (“Fear the Walking Dead”), a shorter (teen-focused “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”) and intending to further populate the herd after “Dead” shows that the network has committed itself to milking every last ounce of life out of the concept, which will likely at least temporarily benefit peace.
      Alas, that’s not in the cards with the return of Rick Grimes — moved here The originally planned film So back to television Limited series — in threads left to unwind. After all the ups and downs of 11 seasons, the real focus should now be on “The Walking Dead” and He’s sending the show off in a satisfactory manner.
        Charitably, “Tales of the Walking Dead” is another way to keep the flame burning until the flagship program begins its final march in October.
          In a world of stories to choose from, it’s easy enough to regurgitate these “stories” in success. Still, presented with limitless possibilities, this opening salvo serves as an uninspired addition to a franchise whose offspring — often and somewhat ironically — seem to have just imitated the crowd.
          “Tales of the Walking Dead” premieres August 14 at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.

