Takeaways from Mar-a-Lago search affidavit: Classified material, confidential sources, Trump’s response

Highly classified information was found in a box of documents found at Mar-a-Lago in January.

Mar-a-Lago was deemed unsafe by Justice Department lawyers.

DOJ officials cited witness and law enforcement safety concerns as reasons for redacting the affidavit.

A redacted affidavit justifying the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, made public Friday, offers new insight into the origins and depth of the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president’s handling of sensitive documents.

“Although the public now knows that the government executed a search warrant on a property owned by the former president and seized documents marked classified, the affidavit is full of more details that will provide a roadmap for intent to obstruct the investigation.” Read the newly sealed documents.