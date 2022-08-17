Takeaways: Cheney lost to Hagman in Wyoming; Alaska’s Murkowski and Palin advanced to the general

Rap. Liz Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans that Trump vowed to leave office. Look at his scorecard.

Hagman’s victory is a rebuke of the Jan. 6 committee, Trump said.

Alaska’s New Voting System Sen. Lisa could help Murkowski win re-election.

WASHINGTON—Tuesday’s primary races in Wyoming and Alaska revealed not only former President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party but also the direction the country could take with the next Congress.

Rap. Liz Chaney, R-Wyo., was One of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president in January 2021 after the violent attack on the Capitol.