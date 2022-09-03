Take two. NASA is preparing a second attempt to launch the Artemis 1 lunar mission

Enlarge this image toggle signature Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. NASA workers are once again preparing the agency’s new moon rocket for its first test flight, and if all goes well, the rocket will lift off during the two-hour launch window, which begins at 2:17 pm ET. Saturday.

“We’re going to show up and we’re going to try and we’re going to do our best,” Mike Sarafin, NASA’s Artemis mission leader, said during a press briefing at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where a 32-story rocket with a crew capsule on top is waiting. at the launch site.

NASA’s first attempt to launch the rocket was thwarted Monday morning after a sensor showed that one of the rocket’s four engines did not appear to have cooled to the proper temperature of about minus 420 degrees Fahrenheit.

After investigating the issue and troubleshooting, officials said the engine was fine and the sensor was giving false temperature readings. “We know we had a bad sensor,” said John Honeycutt, program manager for that rocket at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

It has been nearly 50 years since the space agency last launched a vehicle designed to take humans to the moon. NASA named its new moon program Artemis, after the twin sister of the Greek god Apollo, and promised to send the first woman and the first colored person to the lunar surface.

There will be no astronauts aboard the Artemis rocket on its long-awaited maiden flight, but this flight will be an important test of how NASA’s new spacecraft will perform in space and during a fiery return to Earth.

The weather forecast for this launch window appears to be favorable, with a 60% chance that conditions will be suitable for launch. “Basically, the weather looks good,” said meteorologist Melody Lovin of Space Launch Delta 45. “I don’t expect the weather to be a hindrance.”

But if the weather prevents the rocket from taking off, NASA may try again on Monday.

Once this rocket has successfully lifted off, it will send a crew capsule called Orion into orbit around the moon, about 60 miles from the lunar surface. More than five weeks later, he will return home and land in the Pacific Ocean on October 11.

The next flight of this rocket will deliver people, but it is not scheduled until 2024. The agency is planning a moon landing in 2025, though most space watchers expect delays as the rocket is already several years behind its original schedule. Congress wanted it to fly in 2016, just five years after NASA decommissioned its aging space shuttle fleet.

Critics say the Artemis program will be too expensive to be sustainable if NASA is dependent on this expensive rocket and capsule. NASA Inspector General said that each of the first few flights would cost over $4 billion, and that doesn’t include billions of dollars in development costs.

Meanwhile, private company SpaceX, which currently flies astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, is developing its own mega-rocket and spacecraft called Starship. The rocket is expected to make its maiden flight soon and is designed to be reusable and inexpensive. NASA already said it will rely on SpaceX to develop Starship as a lunar lander to take its astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface.