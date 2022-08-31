New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, model and actress Camila Morone, have ended their relationship. DiCaprio has a long history of dating actresses and models who are slightly younger than the “Great Gatsby” actor.

After DiCaprio won the hearts of millions when he played Jack in the 1997 film “Titanic,” he quickly rose to fame, and since then, he’s been linked to a list of girlfriends that includes Blake Lively and Gisele Bündchen. The actor has a track record of dating celebrities who are younger than him.

DiCaprio’s first public celebrity girlfriend was model Bridget Hall, whom he dated in 1994.

He connected with his “Romeo + Juliet” love interest Claire Danes. The two were rumored to be dating in 1995, but those rumors were never confirmed. Danes is now married to Hugh Dancy.

DiCaprio was also linked to Naomi Campbell in 1995, but the two remained friends after their childhood.

DiCaprio dated actress Kristen Zhang from 1996 to 1997. She premiered “Romeo + Juliet” in 1997 with the actor.

DiCaprio was reportedly romantically involved with Helena Christensen shortly after the release of “Titanic” in 1997. He was 29 at the time and Christensen was 23.

DiCaprio has been linked to another model, Amber Valletta, who the actor allegedly saw in a magazine and instructed his representatives to contact her. In 1998, there was a fight between the two.

DiCaprio dated Bündchen for five years before splitting in 2005. They started dating when the model was 18 years old. She is now married to NFL quarterback Tom Brady, whom she began dating DiCaprio a year later and married in 2009.

The model met Bar Refaeli DiCaprio at a party in Las Vegas. After their meeting, they dated on and off for five years, but broke up in May 2011. Both have an age gap of 11 years.

Although it’s hard to imagine Lively with anyone but Ryan Reynolds, the actress dated DiCaprio for five months in 2011. He was 36 and she was 23 at that time.

In 2012, DiCaprio dated Erin Heatherton, who was 22 at the time, and then dated Tony Garn from 2013 to 2014. At the beginning of their relationship, she was 21 years old. Garn is now married to actor Alex Pettyfer.

DiCaprio dated Kelly Rohrbach from 2015 to 2016. Both have an age gap of 16 years. Rohrbach starred in “Baywatch” alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. She married Stewart Walton in 2019.

When model Nina Agdal was 24 years old, she started dating 41-year-old DiCaprio. They started dating in 2016 but broke up the following year.

DiCaprio’s most recent girlfriend is Morone, whom he dated for four years. At the time of the split, DiCaprio was 47 and Morone was 25. Morone addressed the age gap between the two in 2019.

“There are a lot of relationships in Hollywood — and throughout the history of the world — where people have big age gaps,” Morone said. Los Angels Times in 2019. “I think anyone should be able to date whoever they want to date.”