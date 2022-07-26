Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup

(CNN)In about a month, some of the world’s best filmmakers will descend on the “City of Canals” for the 79th Venice International Film Festival.
The festival, which begins on August 31, typically kicks off the new film awards season, followed by the Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). On Tuesday, the festival showcased its annual lineup of films.
Most notable is the opening night film, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” An adaptation of a Don DeLillo novel and the first time a Netflix film has opened the festival. The film stars indie favorites Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as well as heavyweight Don Cheadle. Other standouts are “Golden“A Play About Marilyn Monroe and Olivia Wilde”Don’t worry darling.”
Here is the list of all the movies to look forward to this year. (Directors are listed with film titles.)
Competition of Venezia 79
“Lord of the Ants,” Gianni Amelio
“Whale,” Darren Aronofsky
“White Noise,” Noah Baumbach
“Abundance,” Emmanuel Krialis
“Saint Omer,” Alice Diep
“Blonde,” Andrew Dominick
“The Repository,” Todd Field
“Love Life,” Koji Fukada
“Athena,” Romain Gavras
“Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino
“The Eternal Daughter,” Joanna Hogg
“The Bard,” Alexander Iñárritu
“Shab, Dakheli, Divar,” Vahid Jalilvand
“The Banshees of Inishrein,” Martin McDonagh
“Argentina, 1985,” Santiago Miter
“Clear,” Susanna Nicchiarelli
“Monica,” Andrea Pallaro
“Khers Nist,” Jafar Panahi
“All Beauty and Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras
“A Couple,” Frederick Wiseman
“Son,” Florian Zeller
“My,” Roschdy Zem
“Other People’s Children,” Rebecca Zlotowski
Out of competition, fiction
“Hanging Sun,” Francesco Carrozzini
“When the Waves Go Away,” Love Diaz
“Living,” Oliver Hermanus
“Dead for a Dollar,” Walter Hill
“God’s Call,” Kim Ki-duk
“Dream’ Wild,” Bill Pohlad
“Master Gardener,” Paul Schrader
“Drought,” Paolo Virzi
“Pearl,” West
“Don’t Worry Darling,” Olivia Wilde
Out of Competition, Nonfiction
“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Struggle for Independence,” Evgeny Afinevsky, Alex Kashpour
“The Matchmaker,” Benedetta Argentieri
“The Last Days of Mankind,” Enrico Gezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo
“A Compassionate Detective,” Steve James
“Music for Black Pigeons,” Jørgen Leith, Andreas Kofoed
“Kyiv Trial,” Sergey Loznitsa
“Journey,” Gianfranco Rosi
“Bobby Wine Is the President of the Ghetto,” Christopher Sharp, Moses Bweo
“Separate,” Oliver Stone
Out of competition, series
“Rigate Exodus,” Lars von Trier
“Copenhagen Cowboy,” Nicolas Winding Refn
Out of competition, short film
“The Flat Chambermaid,” Lucrecia Martel
“After the War,” Simone Massey
“For Us,” Simone Massi
“Look at me,” Sally Potter
Horizons Competition
“Obet’ (Sacrifice),” Michal Blasko
“On the Margin,” Juan Diego Boto
“Lauken Trench,” Laura Citarella
“Vera,” Tiza Kovi, Rainer Frimmel
“Innocence,” Guy David
“Princess,” Roberto de Paolis
“Whitey,” Fernando Guzzoni
Rachid guarantee “for France”.
“Another Otoko,” Kei Ishikawa
“Bread and Salt,” Damien Kokur
“Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” Antonio Lukich
“I eat your heart,” Pippo Mezzapesa
“To the North,” Mihai Minkan
“Autobiography,” Maqbool Mubarak
“Trade Unionist,” Jean-Paul Salomé
“Jang-e Jahanni Sevom,” Hauman Seyedi
“The happiest man in the world,” Teona Struger Mitevska
“The Bride,” Sergio Trefault
Orizonti Competition, Short Film
“Christopher at Sea,” Tom CJ Brown
“Manual of Cinematography for Beginners – Volume 1,” Federico Di Corato
“Trial – Of the Sentiment of Trial,” Giulia Grandinetti
“Nokomodo,” Lola Halifa-Legrand
“Moisture,” Turan hurried
“Snow in September,” Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
“Please hold the line,” Si Ding Tan
“The Fruit Tree,” Isabel Tollenere
“III,” Salome Villeneuve
“Love Forever,” Claire Young
“My Girlfriend,” Kawthar Yunus
“All at once,” Henrik Dieb Zwart