Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup

(CNN) In about a month, some of the world’s best filmmakers will descend on the “City of Canals” for the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The festival, which begins on August 31, typically kicks off the new film awards season, followed by the Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). On Tuesday, the festival showcased its annual lineup of films.

Here is the list of all the movies to look forward to this year. (Directors are listed with film titles.)

Competition of Venezia 79

