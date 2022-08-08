Taiwanese activist released from prison in China calls for resistance to Beijing’s threats

TAIPEI, Taiwan. Li Jing-yu desperately wanted to send a message to her husband.
This was in September 2017. Her husband, Lee Ming-che, who like her is from Taiwan, was about to stand trial in China on charges of undermining the government for his work as a defender of democracy. A guilty verdict was almost guaranteed. There was no chance that the couple would have an unattended moment together.
Ms. Li came up with a plan. She knew that the Chinese authorities might prevent her from talking to her husband, but they could not prevent her from using her body as a canvas. The couple were allowed to meet briefly in another room after his trial in Hunan. In front of bailiffs and state media reporters, Ms. Li raised her hands to reveal a message boldly tattooed in Chinese characters on her forearms: “Li Ming-che, I’m proud of you.”
“My strength immediately increased a hundredfold,” Mr. Li, 47, said in a recent interview, recalling the moment he saw the tattoo. “It has been the biggest comfort for me in the past five years to know that my family will not leave me.”
In the months since Mr. Li’s release in April, the couple have sought to use their experiences to bolster the efforts of people in Taiwan — the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims to be its territory — and elsewhere seeking to counter China’s authoritarian outrage. Beijing’s threats against Taiwan have taken on new urgency in recent days after the Chinese military sent warships and fighter jets in response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.
Mr. Lee was among activists and civil society leaders who met with Ms. Pelosi as part of her visit last week. During the meeting, Li said, Ms. Pelosi spoke about her longstanding views on human rights in China—how disappointed she was that young Chinese people did not recognize the famous photo of the “Tank Man” from the square’s crackdown. Tiananmen in 1989, and her frustration with those who ignored China’s abuses for financial gain.
“I was moved by her story,” Mr. Li said. “She shared what she really went through in her life.”
Mr Li said his arrest, as well as Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong, were signs of China’s growing willingness to relinquish its power. In the face of such intimidation, the couple told activists that public and vocal opposition could help those oppressed by the system.
To some, this message may seem overly optimistic. The ruling Communist Party of China has virtually unlimited power over the courts, the security apparatus, and the media. Relatives of political prisoners, faced with the threat of reprisals against their loved ones, often heed the warnings of the authorities to remain silent.
Lee Ching-yu, 47, took a different approach.
After her husband’s arrest, she held a press conference urging China to release him. She traveled twice to Washington, where she met with Trump administration officials and testified before Congress, pleading for help in putting pressure on Beijing.
The couple acknowledged that, as a Taiwanese citizen, Mr. Li was afforded a certain degree of protection that mainland Chinese citizens do not have. But Ms Li’s efforts to raise awareness globally, they say, have helped improve his position.
Mr. Li was forced to work 12 hours a day making gloves and shoes with other inmates, but he was not tortured. Prior to the pandemic, he was granted certain privileges not normally granted to political prisoners, such as timely medical care and prison-approved reading materials.
Understand the tension between China and Taiwan
What does China mean for Taiwan? China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy of 23 million people, as its territory and has long vowed to take it back, by force if necessary. The island to which Chiang Kai-shek’s Chinese troops retreated after the 1949 communist revolution was never part of the People’s Republic of China.
“The decision she made to go public about his case was very unusual,” said Yaqiu Wang, senior China research fellow at Human Rights Watch. “But it worked – usually the international attention lets the authorities know that the prisoners are being watched.”
The couple’s story resonated with many in their tight-knit community of human rights and non-governmental groups.
“The biggest problem for the Chinese right now is that they all know that the Communist Party is not good, but they don’t know how to change it,” Mr. Li said. “At least our example can give more people the confidence that they can change their situation through their own efforts.”
Born and raised in Taiwan to parents who fled mainland China, Mr. Li has long sympathized with the beleaguered Chinese democracy movement. He often discussed Taiwan’s democratization experience with people in China. He donated money and books to relatives of Chinese prisoners, including human rights lawyers and political prisoners. For several years he traveled to the mainland without incident.
Then, on March 19, 2017, after Mr. Li entered the city of Zhuhai in southern China, he was taken to a secret prison and interrogated about his work and ties with civil society groups and government agencies in Taiwan.
“I knew I was doomed,” Mr. Li said.
When a Chinese court sentenced Mr. Li to five years in prison at the end of 2017, his wife in Taiwan was devastated. She has already lost 30 pounds. Her health deteriorated.
But she was adamant about one thing: she needed to show strength. She spent years researching the Taiwanese White Terror, a period of political repression that began in 1949 and ended in the late 1980s under Chiang Kai-shek’s Kuomintang, when tens of thousands of Taiwanese were imprisoned and at least 1,000 were executed. often on suspicion of being communist spies.
Her mentor Shi Ming-de, who was imprisoned in Taiwan for more than 25 years, said authoritarian governments are built the same way: they only respond to strength, not weakness.
“Don’t just focus on how powerful the dictatorship is,” Mr. Shi recalled to Ms. Li.
Gathering her courage, Ms. Li continued her campaign at home and abroad, and the Taiwanese public followed her closely, seeing her as an eloquent and courageous critic of China’s authoritarian government.
She also knew from hours spent reading the dusty files of former Taiwanese political prisoners about the importance of letting her husband know that his family supported him.
“Most people gave up because their families fell apart,” Ms. Li said.
Almost every month for more than two years, she flew to China to meet her husband for short visits under close supervision. Mr. Li told her about the grim conditions in the prison: long working hours, cold water. Each time she publicly raised these issues. When certain conditions improved, Mr. Li beamed with pride in prison, knowing that his wife’s protection was working.
“The Chinese government arrested the wrong person politically,” Mr. Li told reporters in Taipei in May. “He didn’t know that my wife, Li Ching-yu, was a cruel woman.”
Despite Ms. Li’s persistence, her defense had many limitations. The prison authorities sometimes denied her visits, saying that she did not accurately describe the conditions, and forbade her to bring medicine for Mr. Li. When the pandemic hit in 2020 and China closed its borders, Ms. Li held press conferences and sent letters to the prison to pressure Beijing to let her visit or at least talk to him on the phone, but to no avail. For almost two years, Ms. Li heard almost nothing about her husband’s condition.
In April, Mr. Li was released and returned to Taipei. Since then, he has handled the affairs of his father, who died while he was in prison. He devoured the newspapers and magazines that Ms. Li had saved for him when he first read about the pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019. He finally tasted his favorite pineapple buns again.
On a recent rainy weekday evening in Taipei, Li gathered with about 10 other human rights activists to discuss the ordeal that has befallen Mr. Li.
They wrote postcards for political prisoners and government officials in mainland China and Hong Kong. They knew the tapes would never reach the prisoners, but they figured they could keep prison officials on their toes.
“Now that I’m out of jail, I must write to express my support,” Mr. Lee wrote on a postcard addressed to Chow Hang Tung, an activist who is imprisoned in Hong Kong for participating in a pro-democracy protest.
“I hope the Hong Kong government treats you well,” Mr. Li wrote. “If it’s not, the whole world is watching.”