Taiwanese activist released from prison in China calls for resistance to Beijing’s threats

TAIPEI, Taiwan. Li Jing-yu desperately wanted to send a message to her husband.

This was in September 2017. Her husband, Lee Ming-che, who like her is from Taiwan, was about to stand trial in China on charges of undermining the government for his work as a defender of democracy. A guilty verdict was almost guaranteed. There was no chance that the couple would have an unattended moment together.

Ms. Li came up with a plan. She knew that the Chinese authorities might prevent her from talking to her husband, but they could not prevent her from using her body as a canvas. The couple were allowed to meet briefly in another room after his trial in Hunan. In front of bailiffs and state media reporters, Ms. Li raised her hands to reveal a message boldly tattooed in Chinese characters on her forearms: “Li Ming-che, I’m proud of you.”

“My strength immediately increased a hundredfold,” Mr. Li, 47, said in a recent interview, recalling the moment he saw the tattoo. “It has been the biggest comfort for me in the past five years to know that my family will not leave me.”