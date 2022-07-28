New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Taiwan’s residents remain largely intact during China’s recent occupation Threats of military action House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should visit the island.

News of Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She will be the highest-level US official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will take “firm and decisive measures” if Pelosi goes on the trip, but China has warned the U.S. A habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.

“For the people of Taiwan, Chinese threats have never stopped in the past decades. It’s happening every day,” Taiwanese lawmaker Wang Ting-yu told Reuters on Thursday.

“Taiwan needs to be cautious, but Taiwan will not panic,” he added.

Chen Yen-chen, a Taiwanese resident and education professional, said China was currently issuing “mostly verbal threats”, “so I’m quite comfortable at this time,” he told Reuters.

Pelosi’s trip puts her in a unique political position, with Republicans on Capitol Hill urging her to go along with the plan, while President Joe Biden advised her not to.

“Speaker Pelosi should definitely go ahead with her trip to Taiwan. She might consider adding prominent Republicans like Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, to show the bipartisan support that exists in this country for Taiwan. We cannot allow that. Chinese threats Just to prevent a visit by a member of Congress to Taiwan,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Fox News on Tuesday.

“So Joe Biden blocks Nancy Pelosi or any other member of Congress going to Taiwan would create a major foreign policy crisis,” he added.

While China has threatened military action in response to the visit, the Pentagon does not believe the nation will attack Pelosi directly. Nevertheless, the US military is making plans to protect her if she goes.

Pelosi has not yet announced a final decision on whether she will go on the trip.