New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Taiwan’s government has offered to send emergency responders to aid rescue efforts in China after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake devastated the country’s southwestern Sichuan province on Monday.

Taiwan’s offer is the first olive branch that either country has extended amid heightened tensions and live-fire military exercises. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen offered her “sympathy and concern” in a statement from his office.

Taiwan’s fire department also assembled a team of 40 people with a rescue dog and 5 tons of equipment and said it was ready to deploy if China wanted, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese government has not yet responded. Officials have confirmed that at least 46 people have died in the quake.

China has repeatedly imitated attacks on US warships, Taiwan warns

China is aggressively attacking Taiwan after US lawmakers visited the island. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August, the highest-level US official to do so since Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

China responded with weeks of military exercises simulating the invasion of the island.

While US lawmakers have regularly visited Taiwan for years, China has been increasingly vocal in its protests. The country argues that the visits violate the US One China Policy, which states that the US recognizes the government in Beijing as China’s sole government. It also states that the US will not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

China announced an increase in military exercises

China has long claimed ownership of Taiwan, although the island has its own democratic government. Taiwan seceded from China in 1949 after democratic forces lost a civil war against the Chinese Communist Party.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Although the US does not have a formal embassy in Taiwan, there is an “American Institute” in the country’s capital, Taipei. The US has also supplied billions worth of military equipment to the island.

President Biden’s administration last week approved the sale of an additional $1.1 billion in military equipment to Taiwan’s military. The shipment includes 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, among other things.