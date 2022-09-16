New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As the government continues to ease restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, Taiwan is looking to end mandatory quarantine for all arrivals early and is making related preparations, Premier Su Seng-chang said on Friday.

Taiwan has relaxed or completely lifted its entry and quarantine rules in large parts of the rest of Asia, although in June it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to three from the previous seven.

Taiwan has reported more than 5.7 million domestic cases since the start of the year, driven by the more contagious Omicron variant. With more than 99% of people showing no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in its “New Taiwan Model,” although it has not given a timeline for when quarantine rules could be lifted.

According to the expectations, the cases are gradually increasing.

“We are also preparing for a steady start with all ministries and departments,” he told reporters.

“If it can be monitored over the (next) couple of weeks and if the expectations are the same as we had earlier, if (cases) gradually increase and then slow down, then we can open earlier.”

Chuang Jen-hsiang, deputy director general of Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control, said this week that the quarantine rule could be lifted completely next month.

Taiwan this week began resuming visa-free entry for visitors from countries including the United States and Canada, but requires a PCR test upon arrival, as well as a current limit of 50,000 arrivals per week.

Taiwan, which has a well-vaccinated population, has already ended the requirement for pre-departure negative PCR tests.

Throughout the pandemic Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents were not prohibited from leaving and re-entering, but were forced to quarantine at home or in hotels.

Before the pandemic, Taiwan was a popular tourist destination for mainly Asian visitors, with Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia being the most important markets.