Taiwan on Monday staged extensive air strike drills as China doubled down on warnings to the US not to allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit the island.

Pelosi defended Her planned visit was to the island, which China has long claimed as its sovereign territory. China’s Foreign Ministry doubled down on warnings that the trip would have “serious consequences” for the US

The Chinese side has made it clear to the US on several occasions that they strongly oppose Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that we are fully prepared.

“If America goes its own way, China will certainly take firm and strong measures to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States will bear responsibility for any serious consequences,” he said.

China accuses Taiwan authorities of ‘playing with fire’ with Ukraine comparisons

Meanwhile, Taiwan has stepped up preparations for potential military action from China, conducting air strike drills across the country. Sirens could be heard in the country’s capital city of Taipei, instructing residents to evacuate the streets for 30 minutes.

Taiwan jets scramble as Chinese Air Force enters defense zone

The country also tested its missile warning system, which sends mass text messages to residents in the event of incoming attacks.

High-level US delegations have made steady visits to Taiwan over the past year as tensions between the US and China escalate. Six members of the US Congress, representing the most senior-level US officials to visit Taiwan, made a surprise visit to the island in April.

The bipartisan group includes Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Richard Burr of North Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio, Republican Texas Representative Ronny Jackson and Democratic New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez.

China issued a similar condemnation of their visit, saying the Foreign Ministry “strongly opposes any official interaction between the US and China’s Taiwan region”.

Sen. Tommy Duckworth, D-Ill., also visited the island in late April to announce a new partnership between the US National Guard and Taiwan’s defense forces.

However, Pelosi’s position as Speaker of the House makes her one of the most senior officials to ever make a diplomatic visit to the island. No House Speaker has visited Taiwan since Newt Gingrich in 1997.