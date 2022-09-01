New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

According to the Taiwanese government, China’s military has carried out several simulated attacks on US warships in the South China Sea in recent weeks.

Taiwan says China’s goal is to prevent foreign powers from coming to the aid of the self-ruled island if China decides to invade, Reuters reported on Thursday. The US Navy has regularly launched ships in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, rebuking China’s claims of sovereignty over the region.

According to Reuters, Taiwan says China’s simulations focused mainly on preventing US warships from approaching Taiwan, which is sailing through the island chain that runs from Japan to Taiwan and the Philippines.

The report comes a day after Taiwanese soldiers fired warning shots at a drone hovering over Kinmen Island, prompting the drone to return to the nearby Chinese city of Xiamen.

China announced an increase in military exercises

The Kinmen island group is only nine miles off the coast of China. Taiwan said the drone appeared to be for “civilian use”. Soldiers on the island shot down a drone on Thursday.

China has been on the offensive against Taiwan since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Pelosi is the highest-level US official to visit the island in 25 years, and several members of Congress have followed her example with their own trips to Taiwan in recent weeks.

China has argued that the visits violate the U.S. One China Policy, which states that the U.S. recognizes the Beijing government as the sole government of China. It also stated that the US would not maintain formal diplomatic relations with the Taiwanese government.

China responded to the trips with its ongoing military drills surrounding Taiwan following the invasion. The country has also fired ballistic missiles at the island and sent warplanes Taiwan Strait central line.

Mainland Taiwan broke away from China in 1949 following a civil war between democratic and communist powers.