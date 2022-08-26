New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Taiwan will play Curacao on Saturday in the semifinals of the Little League World Series to decide which team will represent the international bracket in the championship with the US team.

Watch the matchup here.

How they got here:

Taiwan has not lost a game so far in the tournament and is outscoring opponents 14-1. It started with a 2-0 win over Italy and a 7-0 loss against Panama.

Little League World Series: ‘No malice’ on controversial video

In the third game, Taiwan took a 5-1 lead over Mexico.

Curacao has a long road to an international showdown. After beating Nicaragua 2-0 to open the tournament, Curacao lost 9-3 to Panama.

From then on, Curacao needed to win four in a row to advance to the semifinals. They beat Italy 1-0, topped Canada 4-2 and beat Nicaragua 7-2. On Thursday, Curacao beat Mexico 2-1 thanks to a late rally.

On this day in history, August 23, 1947, the Williamsport team in PA. Won the first Little League World Series

Players to watch:

Curacao’s Davey-Jay Rijke dominated on the mound and in the field. Rijke struck out 15 batters in Curacao’s 7-2 win over Nicaragua. He was ineligible to pitch this weekend due to pitch count rules. But he was handy in the field at shortstop and struck out six.

In that game, Deshaun Bonafasia had a big pinch-hit, two-run single. Standing at 6-foot-1, Bonafacía is one of the tallest players on Curacao’s team.

On the Taiwan side, Tseng Yi-che led the way. He scored two wins in the last game against Mexico. Liao Yuan-shu picked up two RBIs. He’s another great one to look out for in Saturday’s game.

Little League World Series Player Mash Home Run, Delivers Epic Bat Flip, Hits Griddy

Fun fact:

Taiwan have outscored their opponents by 13 runs in three games at the LLWS, while Curacao have a positive run differential in just five over six games. Curaçao also has two one-run wins and two two-run wins. If Saturday’s game is tight, Curacao has more experience winning close ones. Curaçao became the international champ in 2019 but lost in the tournament final. That season was the last time international teams played in the LLWS.