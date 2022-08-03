Taiwan and Ukraine: two crises 5,000 miles apart are inextricably linked

Hours before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February, China’s foreign ministry issued a statement that was clear, stern, and not about Russia or Ukraine at all.
“Taiwan is not Ukraine,” ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing. “Taiwan has always been an integral part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact.”
But as there is no end in sight to the bloody war in Ukraine and tensions in the Taiwan Strait escalate significantly, the two geopolitical challenges intersect in complex and unpredictable ways.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov wasted no time Wednesday tying the two issues together, saying that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit this week to Taiwan was “a manifestation of the same course” that the United States has taken on Ukraine. Even though it was Russia who invaded Ukraine, he blamed the West for the conflict.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, there have been fears that Moscow and Beijing will move closer as the United States sees both issues as a struggle between authoritarianism and democracy — as Ms. Pelosi did during her visit to Ukraine in the spring and in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, on Wednesday. .
There are many differences between Ukraine and Taiwan, including historical and geographical ones. But both democracies sit alongside much larger nuclear militaries run by authoritarian leaders who have made it clear that they do not consider their neighbors to be sovereign states.
One important difference, of course, is that the United States and its allies support an independent Ukraine, but the US One China policy does not support Taiwan independence, leaving it deliberately unclear whether Washington would defend Taiwan if Beijing attacks. on him.
As the nervousness, rhetoric and belligerence surrounding Ms. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan showed, many are wondering which path China will take and when.
The White House has urged Ms. Pelosi not to visit Taiwan, reflecting Washington’s delicate balance as it plays a central role in both dramas seeking to shore up the international order around Western values while avoiding a wider conflagration.
While Washington has offered Ukraine more than $8 billion in direct military support—part of more than $54 billion in aid that has proved vital to Kyiv—President Biden has repeatedly said he does not want to take any action that could would cause a direct confrontation with Russia. Until now, despite mutual boasting, Moscow has tried not to drag NATO into its war.
The Biden administration has also worked to maintain solidarity with and among European allies.
But a conflict with China over Taiwan is likely to divide US allies, especially in Europe.
“At this stage, no one knows what the outcome of the Ukraine conflict will be, but relations between Europe and Russia will never be the same again,” said Philippe Le Corre, a French China scholar and senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. wrote in Ouest-France newspaper. “The remoteness of Asia, exacerbated by the absence of people-to-people contacts and international travel for two years, does not favor the possible involvement of Europe in a conflict in Taiwan or the China Sea.”
While China has offered rhetorical support to Moscow, it has avoided direct involvement in the conflict. Beijing has not offered military assistance to the Kremlin and has been explicitly careful not to undermine Western sanctions.
Both Russia and China are united in their opposition to what they see as American hegemony and the assertion of world leadership. But China, mindful that it is not ready for a major war and needs open global trade, has always been careful not to go too far in its confrontation with Washington or its allies in the Pacific.
“I don’t think the US provocation on the Ukraine issue will be their answer,” said Steven Goldstein, a fellow at the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies and director of the Taiwan Studies Seminar at Harvard University. “When China gets mad at the US for Taiwan, they punish Taiwan.”
“The biggest danger,” he said in an interview, “is that we will stumble upon something.”
The deeper the United States and China plunge into the cycle of provocation, the greater the chance of a false move that could turn an abstract threat into war.