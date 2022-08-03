Taiwan and Ukraine: two crises 5,000 miles apart are inextricably linked

While Washington has offered Ukraine more than $8 billion in direct military support—part of more than $54 billion in aid that has proved vital to Kyiv—President Biden has repeatedly said he does not want to take any action that could would cause a direct confrontation with Russia. Until now, despite mutual boasting, Moscow has tried not to drag NATO into its war.

The Biden administration has also worked to maintain solidarity with and among European allies.

But a conflict with China over Taiwan is likely to divide US allies, especially in Europe.

“At this stage, no one knows what the outcome of the Ukraine conflict will be, but relations between Europe and Russia will never be the same again,” said Philippe Le Corre, a French China scholar and senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. wrote in Ouest-France newspaper. “The remoteness of Asia, exacerbated by the absence of people-to-people contacts and international travel for two years, does not favor the possible involvement of Europe in a conflict in Taiwan or the China Sea.”

While China has offered rhetorical support to Moscow, it has avoided direct involvement in the conflict. Beijing has not offered military assistance to the Kremlin and has been explicitly careful not to undermine Western sanctions.