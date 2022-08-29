type here...
T-shirt designed by mikmo artist to be worn across Canada

By printveela editor

A mestizo business owner in Fredericton and an Oromokto First Nations Mikmaw artist have teamed up to create a T-shirt that will be worn across the country when Canada celebrates National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Beth Crowell, who runs the Mayday Print and Swag Shop, contacted General Motors earlier this year when the multinational automaker was looking for a local business to create orange shirts for its employees to wear on September 30th.

“It was important to them that a registered Aboriginal business made their shirts,” she said. “The best part is they let me choose the performer.”

Crowell hired artist Robin Paul to create the image for the T-shirts. She has done many art forms in her life, from painting to beading, but this is by far her biggest project.

Beth Crowell wants everyone who sees the T-shirts on September 30, National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, to remember that every child matters. (Presented by Beth Crowell)

Paul said she was “humiliated” when she learned that General Motors employees in 470 offices across the country would be wearing her clothes.

“I am honored to have been asked to do this,” she said. “The fact that someone just likes my work so much and that I can share it with as many people as possible.”

images with meaning

Paul’s design represents all of the indigenous people of North America with Indigenous, Inuit and Métis symbols.

“This is surrounded by a sweet grass scythe, which is one of our traditional medicines, wrapping around the child as a way of healing and prayer,” she said.

Her design includes footprints around a wreath of sweet grass, which Paul says represents “the children and the heart of love above.”

Robin Paul’s orange T-shirt design features all of Canada’s First Nations symbols surrounded by a wreath of sweet grass. (Presented by Beth Crowell)

Both Crowell and Paul hope the T-shirts will encourage discussion and understanding of Canada’s traumatic history of Indigenous peoples.

Crowell thought a lot about her own history, including aunts who went to boarding school.

“I just discovered many of my family members in Manitoba over the past year and got in touch with them and heard about some of these stories — really terrible ones,” she said.

The Day of Truth and Reconciliation “means so much more this year for the people I’ve interacted with and the stories I’ve heard.”

Paul hopes Canadians will like her design.

“Just buying an orange shirt doesn’t change anything about what happened,” Paul said. “The orange shirt is only meant to promote conversation and memory for these lost children and survivors who are still here with us.”

Crowell hopes that those who wear and see the T-shirts on September 30 will understand that every child matters.

“Because there was a big period of time when every child didn’t matter,” she said.

