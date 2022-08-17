Syria denies arresting American journalist Austin Tice

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria denied on Wednesday that U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans have been detained by the Syrian government after President Joe Biden accused them.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus “denies that it has not kidnapped or held any American citizen on its territory.”

“The U.S. President and Secretary of State last week issued misleading and unscientific statements containing baseless allegations that Syria has kidnapped or detained American citizens, including former U.S. Marine Austin Tice,” the statement said.

Biden’s comments came in a statement released by the White House last week On the 10th anniversary of Tice’s abduction, he was in Syria covering its protracted conflict. Biden’s comments are the clearest indication so far of the tie-breaking by US President Bashar Assad’s government.

“We know for sure that he is being held by the Syrian government,” Biden said in his statement last week. “We have repeatedly asked the Syrian government to work with us to bring Austin home.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. government has pushed Syria to return every American. In the Tice case specifically, he said, the Biden administration has “extensively — and directly — engaged with the Syrian authorities and through third parties.”

“Syria has never admitted to holding him,” Price said of Tice, “and we will not be deterred in our efforts. We are going to pursue every means possible to ensure Austin’s safe return.

Syria’s foreign ministry denied in a statement that it had any secret contacts with US officials over the missing Americans, saying “any official dialogue with the American government is open only based on respect for Syria’s sovereignty.”

In May, a top Lebanese security official, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, met with US officials in Washington as part of mediation efforts between the US and Syria for Tyce’s release. . Ibrahim, the chief of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate, has previously mediated complex hostage releases.

Tice disappeared on August 14, 2012, shortly after his 31st birthday, at a checkpoint in a contested area west of the capital Damascus. A video released a month later shows him blindfolded, held down by gunmen and saying, “Oh, Jesus.” He has not been heard from since.

Tice is one of two Americans missing in Syria. Another is Virginia-based psychologist Majd Kamalmaz, who disappeared in Syria in 2017.

Tice is from Houston and his work has been published by The Washington Post, McClatchy Newspapers and other outlets. He went to Syria in 2011 to cover the beginning of the conflict. The war killed hundreds of thousands and displaced nearly half of the former population of 23 million. More than 5 million of them are outside the country.

Mroue reported from Beirut.