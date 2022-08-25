New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sylvester StalloneWife Jennifer Flavin was pictured without her wedding ring just days before filing for divorce after 25 years of marriage, a photo obtained by Fox News Digital reveals.

Flavin, 54, filed for “dissolution of marriage and other relief” from the 76-year-old “Rocky” star on Aug. 19. Palm Beach County, Florida According to court records.

About two weeks earlier, on Aug. On the 8th, telltale hardware went missing from Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on her ring finger – a sign of trouble in paradise.

The evidence continues to mount. The glamorous former model posted a cryptic message on Instagram under a photo of her and Stallone with their three daughters. “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The four of us forever. #truth #family #forever,” she wrote.

Sylvester Stallone’s wife has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage

After that, Aug. On the 16th, tattoo artist Jack Perez posted a photo of Stallone’s right arm on Instagram that showed him covering a portrait of Flavin with a picture of Butkus, his bullmastiff, who appeared with him in the movie “Rocky.” According to The New York Post.

“Greatest day of my tattoo career!!” He wrote. “Thank you @officialslystallone for trusting me with your tattoo today.”

The Posts have been deleted Commentators saw the tattoo transformation as an insult to his third wife, Flavin. Stallone’s publicist Michelle Bega said Daily Mail The whole tattoo brouhaha is a misunderstanding.

“Mr. Stallone considered refreshing his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image, but the results were unsatisfactory and unfortunately unresolved,” she said. “As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”

Sylvester Stallone jokes that he wishes his daughters would ‘stop growing so tall’

Bega added, “The Stallones are currently filming a reality show together, which will debut on Paramount+.”

A report surfaced that the couple split after a heated argument over getting a new Rottweiler named Dwight into the family, but Bega shot down that claim in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Stallone and Flavin married in May 1997 — nearly a decade after they first met at a West Hollywood restaurant.

They got off to a rocky start when Stallone broke up with her in 1994 via a six-page handwritten letter sent by FedEx. “It was very sloppy,” she recalled to People magazine at the time.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

She soon learns the real reason behind their dismissal 5 ½ years of romance. Stallone had an affair with model Janice Dickinson, and the “Rambo” star thought he was the father of her child. He wasn’t – and his relationship with Flavin was soon restored.

Stallone and his estranged wife share three daughters: Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlett, 20. The “Lords of Flatbush” actor also has two adult sons from his first marriage to Sasha Jack. In the 1980s, Stallone was briefly married to his “Rocky” co-star Brigitte Nielsen.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Flavin did not return a text seeking comment.

Larry Fink contributed to this report.