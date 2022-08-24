New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sylvester Stallone His wife, Jennifer Flavin, has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage, Fox News Digital can confirm.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Stallone said: “I love my family. We are working through these personal issues amicably and privately.”

Flavin, 54, a former model, filed the papers on Aug. 19, court records show Palm Beach County, Florida, to officially end her union with the “Rambo” star.

Four days later, Stallone covered a large tattoo of Flavin on his right bicep with an image of Butkus, his bullmastiff who appeared with him in the movie “Rocky.”

Tattoo artist Jack Perez posted a picture of his work on the actor Instagram feedAccording to The New York Post.

“Greatest day of my tattoo career!!” He wrote. “Thank you @officialslystallone for trusting me with your tattoo today.”

"I love my family. We are working through these personal issues amicably and privately." – Sylvester Stallone in a statement to Fox News Digital

But the post was quickly scrubbed with commenters on social media buzzing about his wife and the state of their marriage.

Stallone’s spokeswoman Michelle Bayga said in a statement Daily Mail, Speculations that the new body art hinted at their union on the rocks have been dismissed.

“Mr. Stallone wanted to refresh his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image. However, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, irreparable,” she told the news site. “As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from ‘Rocky,’ Butkus.”

Flavin had already fueled concern that there was trouble in paradise when she posted Image for Instagram themselves with their daughters.

“These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. Four of us forever,” she wrote on August 10.

