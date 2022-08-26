New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sylvester Stallone He previously said it would be “mass suicide” if his model wife Jennifer Flavin left him.

Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters’ podcast, “Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone.” The two discussed their relationship in depth months before their departure ended their 25-year marriage.

“If she was out of my life, it would be mass suicide — it would suggest that I have multiple personalities,” Stallone said on the podcast, which was first spotted by Entertainment Tonight in January.

Flavin also gave a glimpse into how Stallone has kept his life “extremely organized” for the past two decades.

“I keep him very organized, so I do everything. From the minute we wake up, from giving him coffee to getting him in bed, to bringing him cookies in bed every morning, and then going downstairs,” Flavin explained. She added, “And then we’re ready. I’ll make you breakfast in the morning, and then make sure everything is great for you for the day.”

“I go through your schedule, and then you tell some joke, and I laugh,” she continued of the couple’s routine. “That’s what drives us, because I laugh, and I laugh, and I laugh, because he’s so funny. Sly is the funniest guy I’ve ever met, and I tell you I’ve sat with a lot of funniest comedians. He cracks me up.”

“Samaritan” star The couple’s marriage worked because Flavin always did his own thing.

“I think to have a happy marriage, you have to allow people to follow their natural desires,” the “Rocky” actor said during the podcast. “Some people don’t want to work, some people have to work. That’s her thing. She’s been on her own since she was 12, 13, so I thought, ‘You know what? Leave her alone’.”

“I don’t understand why your wife is in such a mood to subjugate others and let them do what they want to do,” he said. Added later. “…I think the worst thing to do is to trample on someone’s dreams and crush them. Then don’t marry her. Don’t marry her. Don’t marry him.”

Flavin talked about what she thought helped the marriage last.

“I think that’s one of the biggest things that helped our marriage because I made my own money. I paid my own bills and I did pretty well. So I didn’t need Sly’s money. I didn’t need to be in one. His movie, I’m not an actress. I He doesn’t need any of his friends.

“It’s rare in this town.”

Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone on Aug. 19 in Palm Beach County, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Stallone has been accused of “deliberate squandering” of marital assets by Flavin. How this happened is currently unclear.

“The husband engaged in willful dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets, which had an adverse financial effect on the marital estate,” the court documents read.

The former model requested to legally change her name to Jennifer Lee Flavin.

“I love my family,” Stallone told Fox News Digital in a statement about the impending divorce. “We are addressing these personal issues amicably and privately.”

Stallone and Flavin are married 1997 in London. The couple shared three daughters; Sophia, Sistine and Scarlett.