Sylvester Stallone plays the reluctant hero in Amazon’s ‘Samaritan’

(CNN) An animated, comic-book-inspired opening turns out to be the best part of “Samaritan,” a very by-the-numbers superhero story. Sylvester Stallone As the long-retired title character, and otherwise feels and displays the production values ​​of a 1990s TV pilot. While tolerable on its own terms, speaking critically is perhaps the most charitable thing to ignore.

Stallone produced, in addition to starring in, the Amazon film, whose most obvious spiritual relative is M. Night Shyamalan will be there “unbreakable,” Right down to the reluctant hero’s rain-soaked hooded jacket. Yet, there is also a flash of his recent work “Creed” movie His portrayal featured an old warrior angrily helping a young one — in this case, “Euphoria’s” Javon “Wanna” Walton.

A 13-year-old boy, Sam, lives in Granite City, a Gotham-like vision of urban decay and chaos, where he and his mother (Dasha Polanco) spend most of their time struggling to stay out of the house. People, who could use a symbol of hope.

Like all the kids in this type of movie, Sam is obsessed with Samaritan, a long lamented superhero who disappeared 25 years ago after a conflict with his twin, Nemesis, who has turned evil.

“I believe the Samaritan’s still alive,” declares a wide-eyed Sam, as a reclusive neighbor, Stallone’s elderly garbage man Joe Smith, settles in as the latest suspect.

