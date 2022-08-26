Sylvester Stallone plays the reluctant hero in Amazon’s ‘Samaritan’

(CNN)An animated, comic-book-inspired opening turns out to be the best part of “Samaritan,” a very by-the-numbers superhero story. Sylvester Stallone As the long-retired title character, and otherwise feels and displays the production values of a 1990s TV pilot. While tolerable on its own terms, speaking critically is perhaps the most charitable thing to ignore.
Stallone produced, in addition to starring in, the Amazon film, whose most obvious spiritual relative is M. Night Shyamalan will be there “unbreakable,” Right down to the reluctant hero’s rain-soaked hooded jacket. Yet, there is also a flash of his recent work “Creed” movie His portrayal featured an old warrior angrily helping a young one — in this case, “Euphoria’s” Javon “Wanna” Walton.
A 13-year-old boy, Sam, lives in Granite City, a Gotham-like vision of urban decay and chaos, where he and his mother (Dasha Polanco) spend most of their time struggling to stay out of the house. People, who could use a symbol of hope.
Like all the kids in this type of movie, Sam is obsessed with Samaritan, a long lamented superhero who disappeared 25 years ago after a conflict with his twin, Nemesis, who has turned evil.
“I believe the Samaritan’s still alive,” declares a wide-eyed Sam, as a reclusive neighbor, Stallone’s elderly garbage man Joe Smith, settles in as the latest suspect.
Of course, Samaritan needs a reason to come out of retirement, and that’s provided not by the erosion of civil law but by the intrusion of an ambitious gang boss, Cyrus (“Game of Thrones'” Pilou Asbeck), whose criminal plans are vaguely defined. Do the one thing that triggers Joe’s conscience — namely, put Sam in danger.
Directed by Julius Avery (“officer”) Bragi F. From Schutt’s script, “Samaritan” is perhaps at its best as an after-school procedural special, in which Joe and eager Sam slowly bond over the inevitable and the latter unleashes his inner fanboy. He tries to tell the old man to take off one mask and reclaim the other.
In contrast, the action is fairly uninspired, with one of the main visual-effects shots looking straightforward and distractingly glossy.
It’s a modest kick to see Stallone in this kind of setting, a novelty that only goes so far. Granted, a little star power can be extremely helpful in getting streaming projects noticed, which is half the battle. What it can’t do, in this context, is turn a generic, nondescript premise into a good “Samaritan.”
“Samaritan” premieres August 26 on Amazon Prime. It is rated PG-13.