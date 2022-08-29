New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Forgetting their exes: Some ink and relationships may not last forever.

Four days later Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Filing for divorce, the “Rocky” star covered up a large tattoo in tribute to his partner with an illustration of his bullmastiff, Butkus. Meanwhile, after Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton split in 2002, the actress removed his name from the top of her left arm, but kept the dragon underneath.

Here’s a look at some Hollywood stars who covered up their tattoos after a breakup.

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone A recent A-list celebrity to cover up a tattoo dedicated to an ex. Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce in Palm Beach County, Florida on August 19 after 25 years of marriage.

Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, was spotted without a ring before filing for divorce

Four days later, the “Rocky” star, 76, was revealed to have covered a large image of Flavin’s face on his bicep with an illustration of his bullmastiff, Butkus. His last pet co-starred with him in the iconic movie “Rocky”.

News of Stallone’s new ink came out before he and Flavin divorced, and Stallone’s publicist told the Daily Mail that the tattoo cover-up was not related to marital problems. Stallone “considered refreshing his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image, but the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unresolved,” his publicist told the outlet.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Stallone addressed the divorce news. “I love my family. We are working through these personal issues amicably and privately,” the statement read.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was famously fired After their breakup in 2002, she got the name Billy Bob Thornton from her left hand. The tattoo design has a dragon under his name, which the actress decided to keep first. Later, she completely changed the tattoo on her upper left arm.

The couple first met on the set of “Pushing Tin” in 1999 and married the following year. In 2003, the couple broke up.

At the time, Thornton and Jolie were among the most famous Hollywood couples who put their PDA front and center. During the “Gone in 60 Seconds” red carpet premiere, the couple couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.

They shocked the world when they launched necklaces containing a vial of blood from each other. During an episode of the HFPA Conversation podcast that aired in 2018, Thornton addressed the blood necklaces.

Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Billy Bob Thornton Reveals ‘The Only Reason’ The Ex-Couple Didn’t Last Time

“Necklaces are a very simple thing, ‘Hey let’s prick our fingers with a pen and put a little blood on there and we’ll wear a necklace when we’re away from each other,'” he shared. “That was easy. But when it came to the press, it felt like a bucket of blood was tied around the neck.”

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Many tattoos are dedicated to past flames. When he was in a relationship with Ariana Grande, the “Saturday Night Live” star got her “Dangerous Woman” album cover tattooed behind his ear.

After their breakup, he turned a tribute to Grande into a heart. In his recent relationship with Kim Kardashian, the comedian made his love for the SKIMS founder even more dramatic.

Pete Davidson’s Tattoo Tribute to Kim Kardashian: His Ink for the Reality Star

Davidson had Kardashian’s first name emblazoned on his chest. He also supported the reality star’s law career by getting a tattoo of “my girl’s lawyer.” The couple split in August after nine months of dating, and it’s unclear whether Davidson will cover up his art dedicated to Kardashian.

Johnny Depp

one Johnny Depp’s His much talked about relationship with fellow “Scissorhands” co-star Winona Ryder. The couple dated in 1989 and got engaged five months later. Depp and Ryder separated in 1993.

Winona Ryder defends her ex Johnny Depp amid domestic abuse allegations: ‘Impossible to believe’

During their relationship, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had the words “Winona Forever” tattooed on his upper right arm. After their breakup, Depp got the infamous tattoo that read, “Wino Forever.”

In a 1993 interview with Australia Tonight’s Steve Wizard, before he changed his “Winona Forever” tattoo, Depp shared that the tattoos on his body were a “journal”.

“For me these tattoos are a magazine,” he said at the time. “As opposed to writing on a piece of paper, I take the initiative and put it on the skin. So I wear my journal.”

Depp continued: “Even though we’re not together anymore, it doesn’t take away from the honesty of the moment I got the tattoo… I don’t regret the tattoo, it’s actually from my past, it’s part of my history, and I’ll definitely keep it. I mean I can add things to it, I can remove, I can make it ‘wino forever’, for example. You never know.”

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith made a bold statement when she removed the name of her 20-year-old husband, Antonio Banderas, tattooed on her arm just weeks after announcing her divorce.

In 2014, Griffith did not see Banderas’ name on her hand at Italy’s Taormina Film Festival. The star covered her name in makeup during red carpet appearances and proceeded to laser it off. She famously launched a tribute to her then-husband in 1998.

The couple share one daughter: Stella, 25.

Heidi Klum

In 2008, Heidi Klum honored then-husband Seal with a tattoo of his name on her right forearm to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple married in 2005 and their split in 2012 led to Klum’s decision to get the ink removed.

A tattoo on her forearm that linked Seal’s name to three stars with her children’s initials now bears only her children’s names. The couple share: Henry, 16, Johan, 15 and Lou, 12. Klum shares her eldest daughter Leni, 18, with Flavio Briatore.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is married to Tony Parker In 2007. During their relationship, the “Desperate Housewives” actress got three tattoos on her body in tribute to her husband. The couple split in 2011 and Longoria decided to remove all evidence of Parker from her body.

Longoria reportedly had the number “nine” removed from the back of her neck in 2012, their wedding initials on her wrists, and Parker’s initials “in a very private, undisclosed location.” Parker was a professional basketball player in the United States at the time. their relationship.

In 2016, Longoria made another trip to remove the remaining tattoos on her body. At the time, she documented the entire process on Snapchat. “This is a story for all little kids,” she said in a video. “Getting a tattoo hurts, but getting it off is 10 times worse!”