Sylvester Stallone He’s going through a tough time in his personal life, but that’s not stopping him from kicking it up on screen and tapping into his inner superhero.

Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the star on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage, court documents reveal. Four days after the filing, the “Rocky” star covered up the tattoo on Flavin’s right arm and replaced it with a picture of Butkis, his dog who appeared with him in the “Rocky” movies.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Stallone said: “I love my family. We are working through these personal issues amicably and privately.”

Stallone opened up to Fox News Digital about his new film “Samaritan,” where he plays a retired superhero.

“If it’s a type Rocky is a superhero. It’s recognizable and street-like. It’s not set in some super fantastic universe, it’s set among brick and concrete and recognizable situations. I like that,” Stallone said at a recent press event. “He can’t fly, he can’t see through walls, he doesn’t have fire coming out of his mouth. He is just a special superhero. He’s almost like a modern day Hercules. I think you can figure them out.”

While it is a superhero movie, the “Rocky” star says that unlike other movies in this genre, the dangers in “Samaritan” are very realistic.

In the film, Stallone’s character decides to let his guard down after going through something in his personal life and pursue a career he believes will keep him out of the public eye as a garbage man. His perspective begins to change until his neighbor – a teenage boy – asks him for help and he sees himself as a hero again.

“I always feel, there’s nothing as relatable as almost getting hit by a car or walking down a dark alley and a shadow is coming up behind you, it’s very relatable,” the actor explained. “We’re trying to make the events and the danger believable and relatable. Very palpable. It’s not from another universe, it’s right here on the streets … I tried to add to it. A sense of impending danger, but it’s real.”

Stallone is excited to play the superhero as a normal person who lives a normal life. He describes his character as a “pedestrian” and someone you can sit next to on the bus “and not even know you’re sitting next to some fellow who can literally lift the bus.”

His character is played by “Euphoria” actor Javon “Vanna” Walton as a teenage neighbor pulled out of retirement who impresses Stallone with his sense of humor and his overall talent as an actor. Walton credits the fact that he comes to the set with a smile every day, which also boosts his energy. Stallone told him every day that he “can’t wait to sit there and start talking shit.”

“This kid pulled me back and said, ‘Be a coward, be what you are. Save me. Be my father,’ he says, ‘and I have nothing,'” Stallone said as his character. “He’s a lonely old man who goes into hiding, he finds broken things in the trash, which is symbolic of him. He can fix everything but himself. The young man comes and he fixes me … Then you see the hero aspect comes out.”

Stallone said he worked hard to make Walton feel comfortable on set and build a relationship with the young actor, using his own experiences as an up-and-coming actor going onto film sets and feeling a little nervous.

“I remember the first time I walked on set and there was either Robert Mitchum or John Wayne. It takes you off your game,” Stallone explained. “I put myself in their shoes and I put myself at ease like a kid. I joke, I do things with humor, so he’s completely relaxed.”

Stallone said that in his opinion, it is important for the older generation to spend time with the younger generation, because it rejuvenates them, “They will catch your wisdom and you will catch their energy.”

“There’s something so exciting and infectious about this kid who’s so full of life and wants to explode,” he explains. “He wants you to help him, educate him, take him on this journey, so he’s turning back the clock for me.”

When it came to choosing a director, Stallone chose Julius Avery, known for “Overlord,” “Son of a Gun” and “Jerrycan.” Stallone deliberately chose a young director because he believed in someone who was interested in making the type of film they were making.

Stallone, who has directed several films himself, knows how much work it takes to complete an action film, admits that “they lost a bit of momentum” and doesn’t want to deal with long nights and constant questions. Showed their way.

“Young men, they’re hungry, they’re drooling, they live for this thing. This is their moment. Their testosterone is pouring out of their ears, and they’re going to stay up at night and deliver,” he explained. . “That’s why I think if you want to make a movie like that you need that kind of energy. I did it in a different way and it didn’t work out very well.”

Stallone also cleared doubts about whether he is planning to slow down and take a step back from action films. He believes that action films have the same importance as other genres and can bring people from different cultures together. He credits his experience Working on “Rambo”. At that moment he realized the importance of action movies.

“This is modern mythology. We need these stories. Every society needs these figures… We see it from ‘Iliad,’ ‘Odyssey,’ to today’s Marvel. There’s no difference. It’s the same thing,” he said. . “I’m fascinated by the idea of ​​being able to tell stories that make sense to a culture, a whole different culture, but they get through because we tap into the same emotions that every human being on the planet shares.”

“Samaritan” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.