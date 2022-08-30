New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sylvester Stallone In court papers he fired back at his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin – who denied allegations he squandered their cash.

Flavin Filed for divorce on August 19 In Palm Beach County, Florida, the former couple own a $35 million waterfront mansion, just months after their 25th wedding anniversary.

“Husband has not engaged in any conduct that willfully dissipates, depletes and/or squanders marital assets,” his attorney, Jeffrey Fisher, wrote in court papers filed Monday.

The statement was in response to Flavin’s claim that she deserved more than half of their split because she accused the “Rocky” star of unspecified financial misdeeds that reduced their total wealth.

In the filing, Stallone, 76, agreed with Flavin, 54, that their union was “irretrievably broken.” Flavin was asked to pay his own legal fees and did not oppose her request to restore her maiden name.

The value of the “Rambo” star is estimated $400 million from his moviesReal estate deals and various businesses.

Under Florida law, Flavin is entitled to 50% of all earnings earned during their union if they don’t have a prenuptial agreement, legal experts told Fox News Digital.

Stallone and Flavin, a former model from California’s San Fernando Valley, married in 1997 when she was 29 and he was 51. They share three daughters.

Two days before the divorce papers went up to the court, there were signs that their marriage was going sour. Flavin’s exit from celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood Sans her wedding band.

A few days later, a tattoo artist posted photos of Stallone on Instagram showing the “First Blood” actor covering Flavin’s portrait on his right bicep with a vision of his beloved late bullmastiff Butkus, who starred with him in “Rocky.”

Stallone previously released a statement to Fox News Digital saying, “I love my family. We will resolve these personal issues amicably and privately.”

Attorneys for the soon-to-be exes did not immediately return requests for comment.