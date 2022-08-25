New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin suffered marital problems before filing divorce papers to end their 25-year marriage last week in Palm Beach, Florida.

A 76-year-old man “Rocky” star Court filings allege engaging in “intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets having an adverse economic effect on the marital assets.”

According to People magazine, Flavin and Stallone, who married in London in 1997, “years of problems” ended their decades-long marriage.

“It’s not really just a problem She files for divorce,” a source said. “They’ve had a lot of problems over the years, and she’s had enough.”

Flavin, 54, was “sick of going around in circles” as the couple continued to “have differences that Jen felt.”

The family source added, “They’ve been unhappy for a long time and have had discussions about waiting until their children are officially separated.”

Stallone and Flavin have three daughters, Scarlett, Sophia and Sistine. The “Rambo” actor He was previously married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985-87 and has sons Sergo and Sage with his ex-wife Sasha Jack.

Sage died of heart disease in 2012 at the age of 36.

Despite the split, the insider revealed, “Jen is doing okay.”

“Divorce is never an easy choice and it’s never fun to deal with, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

Flavin notably filed the papers in Florida, where the estranged couple has spent most of their time since purchasing the $35 million estate in late 2020.

The 13,241-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including two guest houses on 250 feet of private waterfront.

Stallone and Flavin shared a love affair For the South Florida area, and sold a nearby Coconut Grove home in 1999 for $16.2 million.

In court documents obtained by “Entertainment Tonight,” Flavin requested to stay at the Palm Beach home while the trial continues.

Florida laws require Equal distribution of marital assets and liabilities, which can be assumed to be split down the middle in a 50-50 split.

“I love my family. We are working through these personal issues amicably and privately,” Stallone said in a statement to Fox News Digital shortly after the filing became public.

A representative for Stallone did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.