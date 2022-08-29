type here...
Entertainment Sydney Sweeney defends family festival: 'Stop assuming'
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney defends family festival: ‘Stop assuming’

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)Sidney Sweeney is Commenting Her family has received photos from her mother’s 60th birthday party.

Photos and videos shared by Sweeney and other guests at the hoedown-themed party show people dancing and wearing cowboy hats and boots. Some on social media commented on the photo of an unidentified guest in a Black Lives Matter shirt, a police supporter of the Black Lives Matter protest.
Sweeney said on Twitter: “You guys are wild. Turned an innocent celebration of my mom’s milestone 60th birthday into a ridiculous political statement that wasn’t intended. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to all and happy birthday mom. !”
    One person commented, “Then you should choose other pictures to post that won’t be left to interpretation in this manner. Lesson learned for you, I suppose.”
      Sweeney will attend the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, where she received Two nominationsOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Collection Series or Movie for “White Lotus.”

      Previous articleOregon dad details how he and his 4 kids survived Safeway shooting: ‘By the grace of God’
      Next articleSome records seized in Mar-a-Lago may be protected by client and attorney privilege.

      Latest news

      Sportsprintveela editor - 0

      Brian Robinson ‘doing fine’ after being shot in armed robbery, Commanders coach Ron Rivera says

      Washington Commanders Brian Robinson Jr. is "doing well" as he recovers from two gunshot wounds suffered during an...
      Read more
      TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

      Serena Williams takes to the court for what will likely be her last US Open bout.

      Read more
      US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

      A year ago in Afghanistan, Operation Pineapple Express showed America at its best

      off Video Lt Col Mann: 'There Was No Politics' When Veterans Pulled...
      Read more
      Politicsprintveela editor - 0

      Morse vows to finish ‘Trump wall’ in GOP Senate nomination race in battleground New Hampshire

      closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 29 Here are...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

      Kathie Lee Gifford is determined to keep her love life private: ‘It’s going to be special’

      closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
      Read more
      Sportsprintveela editor - 0

      Kenyan cyclist dies during 59-mile race in Vermont

      closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
      Read more

      Must read

      - Advertisement -

      You might also likeRELATED
      Recommended to you

      Editor Picks

      Must Read

      Hot Topics

      About Us

      Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

      Contact us: contact@printveela.com

      Follow Us

      © Copyright - Printveela News