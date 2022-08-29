Sydney Sweeney defends family festival: ‘Stop assuming’

(CNN) Sidney Sweeney is Commenting Her family has received photos from her mother’s 60th birthday party.

Photos and videos shared by Sweeney and other guests at the hoedown-themed party show people dancing and wearing cowboy hats and boots. Some on social media commented on the photo of an unidentified guest in a Black Lives Matter shirt, a police supporter of the Black Lives Matter protest.

Sweeney said on Twitter: “You guys are wild. Turned an innocent celebration of my mom’s milestone 60th birthday into a ridiculous political statement that wasn’t intended. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to all and happy birthday mom. !”

One person commented, “Then you should choose other pictures to post that won’t be left to interpretation in this manner. Lesson learned for you, I suppose.”