Switzerland, the leader in gold processing, banned the import of Russian gold

Switzerland on Wednesday banned the import of Russian gold and its products, following similar steps by the European Union and the United States.

The Federal Council, the seven-member executive council of the Swiss government, said in statement that the gold ban is linked to the latest European Union sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, and that Switzerland is “applying the most urgent measures in terms of time and substance.”

The council added that it froze the assets of the Russian state-owned bank Sberbank after imposing sanctions last month on dozens more individuals and entities on the European Union’s sanctions list.