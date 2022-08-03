Switzerland, the leader in gold processing, banned the import of Russian gold

Switzerland on Wednesday banned the import of Russian gold and its products, following similar steps by the European Union and the United States.
The Federal Council, the seven-member executive council of the Swiss government, said in statement that the gold ban is linked to the latest European Union sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, and that Switzerland is “applying the most urgent measures in terms of time and substance.”
The council added that it froze the assets of the Russian state-owned bank Sberbank after imposing sanctions last month on dozens more individuals and entities on the European Union’s sanctions list.
“The list of persons and organizations subject to Swiss sanctions in connection with the situation in Ukraine, therefore, fully complies with the EU list,” the message says.
Agricultural products and oil supplies remain exempt from sanctions, the statement said, attributing the decision to the global food and energy crisis.
The country is the leader in the gold refining market according to the 2018 watch and jewelry sector. report WWF, with 60 to 70 percent of the world’s gold passing through Switzerland for processing. Precious metal is a common material for Swiss luxury watches.
The European Union banned imports of freshly minted and refined gold from Russia in July, following similar announcements by the US, the UK and other G7 countries in June.
Officials have called gold sanctions another strategy to isolate Russia from the international financial system, in which Ukraine’s allies are already ban on most trade with Russia.