Switzerland plans to procure 40,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine as well as 500 units of an antiviral drug, the government said on Wednesday.

The army aims to simultaneously procure 60,000 vaccine doses and 500 drug doses as part of preparedness measures, as the vaccine can also be used during outbreaks of other smallpox viruses.

About 8.6 million Swiss francs ($8.90 million) will be spent on medicines and vaccines and their use in civilian health care, the government said in a statement.

More than 400 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Switzerland so far, the statement said. The government expects about 20,000 people to seek the vaccine, but says estimates are difficult.