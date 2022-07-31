Switching to electric vehicles is not enough. The deeper problem is our car addiction.

This column is the opinion of Paris Marks, technology writer based in St. John’s. For more information on the CBC’s opinion section, see the FAQ.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a bold statement : Canada “will not just become a global player in the electric vehicle market, … we will become world leaders.” Over the past year, the federal government has announced a series of deals with auto companies and suppliers aimed at boosting the domestic electric vehicle industry.

With rising gas prices over $2 per liter for the first time in May Atlantic Canada With record temperatures serving as yet another reminder that the world is warming rapidly, it is clear that we desperately need to rethink our transportation system. But isn’t the government focusing too much on electric vehicles instead of encouraging people to ditch their cars altogether?

Electric vehicles generally produce fewer emissions over their life cycle than similar fossil fuel vehicles, but the often-used notion that they are “zero emissions” by government and industry is misleading.

Unlike a conventional vehicle, whose emissions come from burning fossil fuels, a large proportion of an electric vehicle’s emissions come from its production; More specifically, its battery. This is the side of EV that is often not used in advertising campaigns.

International Energy Agency estimates that a significant increase in mining will be necessary to enable a transition to a green economy that emphasizes electric vehicles over alternatives such as public transport and cycling. For example, demand for lithium is expected to grow by 4200% and for cobalt by 2100%.

Greenwashing operations

These numbers sound great for the mining industry, which is looking to use electric vehicles to greens their activities, but they have serious consequences for humans and the environment throughout the supply chain.

The Lithium Triangle in South America could be an important source of the mineral, but water pollution and lowering groundwater levels, threatening freshwater access for local residents.

Meanwhile, the site of most of the world’s cobalt production is in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) an experience high rates of birth defects, polluted water and about 40,000 children are believed to work in artisanal mines. In 2019, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla was among the companies. named in litigation in connection with the death of children in cobalt mines in the DRC.

But it’s not just overseas. Part of the Prime Minister’s proposal for Canada to become the world leader in electric vehicles is also to increase production. Lithium mines in Quebec already was in charge for environmental accidents and are subject to community opposition, while indigenous opposition already mounted over plans to use the Ring of Fire in Ontario. We’re sure to see more as provinces across the country look for mineral deposits to exploit.

In 2019, transportation accounted for 25 percent national emissions second only to oil and gas, a figure that has risen 54% since 1990, in part because people are driving more and buying big trucks and SUVs instead of sedans. The problem of emissions in the transport sector needs to be addressed, but the problem goes beyond exhaust emissions.

According to Statistics Canada, 73.7% Canadians live in urban areas, but most of them live in the suburbs rather than downtown, and these suburbs continue to grow. This reality is the product of decades government politics it stimulated suburban life and placed the automobile above other forms of mobility.

A study published in January showed that 83 percent of Canadians own or rent a vehicle, and 81% of car owners believe this is not possible because many of our communities have been built in such a way as to deprive residents of a reliable alternative. These suburban communities also have increased carbon footprint than in more densely populated urban areas.

But car addiction is not only an environmental problem. Estimated in 2020 1745 people died in car accidents, another 7,868 people were seriously injured. Travel time also getting longer in Canadian cities, and sitting in a car is associated with a range of adverse health effects.

In addition, owning a car is more expensive than many people think. Before the Pandemic, Inflation and Soaring Fuel Prices Canadian Automobile Association rated the annual cost of owning a car ranged from $8,600 to $13,000 depending on the model. Now it’s definitely higher.

Unprecedented Opportunity

The climate crisis offers us an unprecedented opportunity to rethink how we move and how we build our communities, but the ambition for electric vehicles is to make the smallest possible change that probably won’t deliver the scale of emission reductions we need. . To cope with the scale of this problem, it is necessary to take on the dominance of cars in our communities.

The federal government has increased transit funding, but most of the money will not flow until 2026 and beyond. Meanwhile, metros in major cities need to be expanded to keep up with demand, municipal bus systems need financing of operations to provide more frequent and reliable service, and many Canadian cities lack proper cycling infrastructure.

Similarly, liberals finally approved VIA Rail’s high-frequency rail plan between Toronto and Quebec after a five-year delay, but even then it won’t come into existence until the early 2030s. And it still cannot be compared with the high-speed railway being built in Asia and Europe. The ambition is simply not there.

Electric cars will be part of the solution, but the deeper problem is how many Canadians depend on their cars for lack of reliable alternatives. Governments that are serious about fighting climate change need to change that.