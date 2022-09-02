Swimming cap made for black hair gets official approval after previous Olympic ban

Enlarge this image toggle signature Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The swim cap, made specifically for natural black hair, has been officially approved by the international governing body for competitive swimming.

The Soul Cap is a cover designed specifically to protect thick, frizzy, braided or otherwise textured hair that is often difficult to fit into small swimming caps.

FINA initially dropped the use of the cap at the Olympics last year, saying that athletes competing on the world stage “have never used or required the use of caps of this size and configuration.” according to the Associated Press.

The report states that the organization also determined that the cap was not “[follow] natural head shape”, a rule set out in FINA requirements for approved swimwear.

This ban sparked a global conversation about inclusiveness and existing barriers in the world of sports swimming.

This was announced by the chairman of the Black Swimming Association, Danielle Obe. Sky Sport last year that “generally speaking, hair is a major barrier to water sports for many women, especially for many people of color in our communities. [the Soul Cap] should be seen as a product that overcomes this barrier.”

This week, FINA brought back last year’s waiver after a “cap design ‘review and discussion’ period with Soul Cap creators, Brent Nowitzki, chief executive. FINA told the British underground.

“Promoting diversity and inclusiveness is at the heart of FINA’s work and it is essential that all aquatics have access to appropriate swimwear,” he told the publication.

British Olympic swimmer (and Soul Cap ambassador) Alice Dearing said the news was exciting, in a statement to NPR. Dearing became the first black swimmer to represent Great Britain at Olympic level last year. In 2020, she also co-founded the Black Swimming Association.

“I know that many people appreciate that this cap gives them the opportunity to swim. Knowing that this cap can compete at the highest level of sport makes it clear that hair should not be a barrier to people participating in swimming. “Deering said.