Sweden Gerhardsson sees WSL know-how as key

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson believes his side’s extensive experience in the Women’s Super League means there will be few surprises for England in Tuesday’s Euro 2022 semi-final.

The world-second-place team booked their spot at Bramall Lane thanks to a stoppage time victory over Belgium on Friday. Six of their team play in the English top flight – Magdalena Eriksson at Chelsea, Stina Blackstenius at Arsenal, Philippa Angeldal at Manchester City, Emma Kuhlberg at Brighton, and Everton duo Natalie Bjorn and Hanna Bennison – and Gerhardsson said their know-how would be invaluable. against the host country.

“I think it’s very difficult to beat us physically,” said the coach of a team that has been undefeated since losing to Canada in the Olympic final on penalties last August. “We also have a few players in our team who play in England at club level so they know what it’s all about. This experience will be very important. They know what they’re up against because they play regularly in the league. For me, this experience will be very important.

“We are a hardworking team and a tactical team, plus we have players with good individual skills. It is not the coaches that are important, but these individual qualities. We have some very good players. We fettered them in the past, and they fettered us. Let’s see what we can do.”

Sweden beat England 2-1 in the third-place play-off at the 2019 World Cup, prompting then-England manager Phil Neville to call the bronze medal race a “meaningless game”. Gerhardsson did not forget the comment. He said, “This time it will be different. You could see the joy of England after the victory over Spain. They were delighted. At the time I thought it would be weird to say – of course you can say that if you lose – but there is no bronze game now.”

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson celebrates Friday’s dramatic quarter-final victory over Belgium. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

England have two extra days to prepare for the semi-final while Sweden, who were left without full-backs Hanna Glas and Jonna Andersson against Belgium as a result of positive Covid tests, are looking forward to seeing if Kosovar Aslani will be fit . The influential forward kicked in a corner that would eventually give winner Linda Sembrant two minutes into stoppage time in their quarter-finals, but limped after the final whistle, taking several hits.

Gerhardsson added: “It’s always a tactical game. You have to think tactically: what can we do to prevent them from playing well, what is our best opportunity to beat them? We don’t have much time to discuss it, but when it comes to playing against England, you know they are a good technical team with very good experience. We will have a plan. I don’t know what it is right now, but I can assure you that we will have a plan, a very good plan, and we may need a very good plan.”