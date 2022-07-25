Sweden Aslani called VAR a disaster ahead of the semi-final

Kosovar Aslani of Sweden criticized the introduction of VAR at the European Championship ahead of her team’s semi-final against England. Sweden had five goals ruled out by technology in four games.

“The use of 50% fewer cameras in our tournament than in the men’s game is a real disaster,” Aslani said. “Decisions cannot be made with the same precision. This applies not only to us, but also to other teams. There are times when I think you need to have more cameras, that can make all the difference.”

Swedish manager Peter Gerhardsson joined Aslany in her criticism, recalling Rebecca Blomqvist’s performance against Switzerland and Stina Blackstenius’ goal in their quarter-final defeat against Belgium to disappointment. Blackstenius was ruled offside, but Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson pointed out that the line had been drawn incorrectly.

“That phrase is completely wrong,” Eriksson told the Swedish newspaper Expressen. “You must draw a line at the penultimate player’s most defensive point, but if the ball is in front of that player, the most offensive point of the ball counts. But in this case, the video referee drew a line from the most defensive point of the ball or from the penultimate player’s forehead. But either way, both are wrong.

Gerhardsson said: “I think it’s weird. I like VAR, I think it’s fair when they have it, but if we have one game where they make a mistake because they draw the line from the wrong side and now we heard that they have different cameras , for me it is not acceptable in euro.

“We didn’t see it ourselves, but the Swedish referee at home in the studio pointed out that they drew the line incorrectly … so you are incompetent in your work. When it comes to cameras, it shouldn’t matter if it’s women’s football or men’s.”

The manager was also critical of the rule, which allowed five substitutions but prevented all five from warming up at the same time.

Quick guide The Fearsome Four of Sweden Show Stina Blackstenius Striker (Arsenal)



It may not have been the tournament Blackstenius had hoped for – the 26-year-old has only one goal – but she will relish the opportunity to help her country reach the European Championship final for the first time since 2001. Blackstenius joined Arsenal in January. and had a prolific period, scoring six goals in 11 league matches. She will be eager to rediscover her goal-scoring ability on a night when the stakes are high. Uzzy Majid Hedwig Lindahl Goalkeeper (Zoo)

In four matches of the Swedish national team, Lindal missed only twice. In an alternate universe, she would have shown off her abilities on the other end by playing as a hitter in her youth. Lindahl helped Chelsea win their first major trophy in 2015 in a league and cup double and secure a second double in 2018. Beth Mead could give up her job if the Lionesses reach the final on Sunday. BUT Kosovar Aslani Forward (Milan)

Aslani has always been an attacking threat. Her three assists put her joint at the top of the list along with Meade and Fran Kirby, and her role as set-piece taker should also be taken into account. She was pivotal in helping Sweden defeat Belgium in the quarter-finals when her superb serve caused chaos, which Linda Sembrant took advantage of to win the game in stoppage time. David Diangienda Magdalena Eriksson Defender (Chelsea)

Eriksson, who was out due to injury for three months until mid-March, started every game in this tournament. Her 84% passing accuracy was vital to the team and her defensive qualities shone whether she was used in the back three, on the left flank, or in the center of a four-man defence. Eriksson is familiar with all of England’s Women’s Super League strikers, including teammate Kirby. DD was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

“Now we have five subs, but you can only warm up three,” he said. “I don’t know if this is space; Why can’t you warm up at 5? If you don’t bet a hot player, that’s also a thing that I find strange. Why can’t five people warm up together? They are friends, I can promise you.

The Swedish players are no stranger to the task of upsetting the host nation. In 2016 they beat Brazil on penalties at the Rio Olympics and reached the final where they lost to Germany.

Are they hoping to ruin England’s party? “My favorite question,” Gerhardsson said. “I don’t think about it at all, because I always think about the possibilities, this is my view of everything. If you have the opportunity, then your body feels that you can do it.”

Aslani said: “It means a lot to the whole team. We’re playing in the semi-final against the host country, we’ve done it before against Brazil in the Olympics in an arena that’s three times the size of this one. It is a special feeling to go to the stadium with the fans of your native country. We will do everything possible. I don’t think you can be more excited and ready. We stick to the game plan and I think tomorrow we will have a good chance.”

Magda Eriksson, Chelsea captain, said: “So far I have been very impressed with England. This will be the most difficult test so far. This is the best team we will face, but we are ready for it. This game is what we dreamed of – to reach the next stage, we will do everything in our power.”