A 2-year-old girl was found safe by police after her father accused her of kidnapping her at gunpoint from her ex-girlfriend’s home on Saturday, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Raymond Ornelas, 30, was arrested by a SWAT team and is now facing charges of domestic violence, burglary, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called to the home Saturday morning and the little girl’s mother said Ornelas broke into her home by breaking a bedroom window.

“He dragged her around the house by her hair, hit her multiple times and produced a handgun, threatening to kill her,” the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Ornelas then fled the home with the former couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

Police pinpointed a location where Ornelas may have been hiding and executed a search warrant, where they were able to recover the child unharmed and Ornelas was taken into custody.

The 2-year-old girl was returned to her mother unharmed.

Ornelas is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 30, according to jail records.