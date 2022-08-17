SUVs, pickup trucks cause more deaths? Security advocates say they have the numbers to prove it

Ontario safety advocates say they have studies that show large SUVs and pickup trucks are causing more pedestrian and cyclist deaths than other vehicles, and are turning to the provincial chief coroner to investigate the issue.

In 2015, Jessica Speaker was cycling down a Toronto street when she was hit by a woman driving an SUV.

She told CBC News that she suffered a broken spine, head injury and extensive soft tissue damage.

“You just can never fully recover from something like this,” Speaker said. “I live with chronic pain. I live with debilitating depression and anxiety. I will never be the same person I was before this happened.”

The speaker is a member of Friends and Families for Safe Streets, a group of road traffic survivors and loved ones of those who have died or been seriously injured on Toronto’s roads. It’s just one of 16 Ontario groups that are asking Dr. Dirk Heuer, the province’s chief coroner, to investigate whether larger vehicles pose a greater risk to pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

In 2015, Jessica Speaker was riding a bicycle when she was hit by a woman driving an SUV. (Grant Linton/CBC News)

The groups sent a letter to Hyer’s office containing the study from the United States.

One 2021 study estimated that 8,131 pedestrians between 2000 and 2019 could have survived if they were hit by sedans rather than SUVs or trucks.

Another study, published in the Journal of Safety Research in June, found that while SUVs and trucks account for only 26.1% of collisions with pedestrians and cyclists, they account for 44.1% of fatalities. This study also showed that, due to their larger size, SUVs and trucks are more likely to hit vulnerable road users in the chest or head than a sedan.

Albert Koehl, founder of the Toronto Community Bikeways Coalition, another petitioning group with the chief coroner’s office, told CBC News that US research has prompted them to look into Toronto’s pedestrian and cyclist death data.

Albert Koehl is the founder of the Toronto Bike Path Coalition, one of 16 groups that are asking the Chief Coroner of Ontario to look into pedestrian and cyclist deaths caused by larger vehicles. (Gant Linton/CBC News)

“What we found in the police data is consistent with the study,” Koehl said.

According to him, in 2021, approximately 35% of deaths in Toronto were associated with SUVs, and another 10% were associated with pickups.

He added that over the past 20 years, the number of vehicular occupant deaths has fallen sharply, while walking and cycling deaths have stagnated or increased.

“That’s why we want an independent expert to review the evidence and make recommendations to government at all levels, as well as the auto industry, to save lives on our roads,” Koehl said.

Daniella Levy-Pinto, a member of the Walk Toronto group, said one of the main concerns is the weight of SUVs and trucks and the “kinetic force” with which they hit a person. She also said that their height makes them more dangerous.

Daniella Levy-Pinto, pictured with her guide dog Angelo, is a spokesperson for Walk Toronto. She wants people who drive SUVs and pickup trucks to understand the damage these vehicles can cause. (Grant Linton/CBC News)

“The fact that they are taller means drivers have blind spots that prevent them from seeing pedestrians or cyclists,” Levi-Pinto said.

She added that the wider and taller front of vehicles increases the likelihood of damage to human vital organs and said she wants drivers to be aware of the extent of damage these vehicles can cause.

The coroner’s office has made recommendations before

In addition to protecting vulnerable road users, Kael hopes this information will make potential buyers think twice before buying a vehicle that could be more dangerous.

He also hopes Hyer will respond quickly to the groups’ request.

“We are asking the coroner to do what he traditionally does, which is to examine the evidence,” Koehl said. “[He] did this in the past, more than ten years ago, with the deaths of pedestrians and cyclists on the roads, and made a number of recommendations.

In September 2012, Dr. Andrew McCallum, Chief Coroner of Ontario at the time, published a review of pedestrian deaths caused by a series of collisions that occurred in January 2010.

McCallum made 26 recommendations, including:

Creating a Walking Strategy for Ontarians.

Adopt a “full streets” approach to guide the development of new communities and the redevelopment of existing communities.

Installation of side railings on heavy vehicles.

Giving municipalities more flexibility to regulate speed limits and create more crosswalks.

Educate drivers on scenarios that could lead to a collision with a pedestrian.

According to Koel, some of these recommendations have yet to be implemented.

The coroner’s office did not respond to CBC News’ request for comment.

The speaker said that she was concerned not only by those killed and wounded in the clashes, but also by their loved ones.

“We don’t hear anything from these families because when this happens to you, you are broken,” she said.

She hopes one day she will see federal limits on how much a vehicle can weigh, how much power it can have and how big blind spots can be, Speaker said.

“It just makes me feel a surge of sadness and anger because all of this is preventable.”